Export Delaware Announces the Compass Grant to Help Delaware Businesses Increase their Sales Globally

Delaware small businesses who are seeking support in selling around the world may now apply for a Compass Grant from Export Delaware. The Compass Grant helps Delaware small businesses navigate international business development through grant funding to support marketing and sales activities around the world.

Grant funds can be used to reimburse Delaware businesses for up to 50 percent of all pre-approved, eligible, international business travel and marketing expenses. This includes international business travel, website translation, localization, and global optimization, design of international marketing material, export education and training, CE Mark and compliance testing, translation of product information/user manuals, and exhibiting at international trade shows, and more.

“We are pleased to offer this brand-new grant to the Delaware business community,” said Delaware Secretary of State Jeff Bullock. “Businesses that sell internationally are more profitable, grow faster, and more resilient to economic fluctuations. They also create more local jobs benefiting our economy. We trust that this will be a worthwhile investment to take businesses to the next level.”

Export Delaware has a track record of helping small businesses grow and create jobs. By supporting Delaware small businesses to expand their exports, the agency has helped create 89 jobs and retain 234.5 jobs in Delaware since its inception. This is due to the agency’s practical business approach which provides tangible sales to the Delaware small business community.

The Compass Grant expands upon the agency’s efforts to help Delaware small businesses grow their international sales.

“This grant offers greater flexibility than previous programs,” said Beth Pomper, Director of International Business Development for Export Delaware. “We’re investing more time and funds into helping Delaware companies than ever before.”

Delaware small businesses who have been in business longer than one year, and have plans (or desire) to sell internationally are encouraged to learn more and apply online here. Contact the Export Delaware team with any questions at 302-577-8464 or via email at export@delaware.gov.

About Export Delaware:

Export Delaware is the State’s official export resource for Delaware’s small and medium-sized businesses. An initiative of the Delaware Department of State, Export Delaware assists Delaware companies that seek to export their products and services. Experienced staff provides on-site guidance to businesses that are looking to explore export opportunities or to expand their current export activities to new markets.