Concierge Auctions Exclusive Live Sale at Sotheby’s New York City, 14 December

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions’ sale series continues with its final live sale of the year, held on 14 December, featuring nearly $200 million in luxury properties across North America, France, Austria, and the Caribbean. Fully integrated within Sotheby’s bi-annual Luxury Week in New York, a testament to both the unique and the exceptional, Luxury Week showcases the best of the best in each of the Luxury Division’s disciplines encompassing Jewelry, Watches, Designer Handbags, Sneakers, Spirits, Wine, Books & Manuscripts, Sports Memorabilia, and more. Exclusive to Sotheby’s International Realty listings, properties will be simultaneously showcased with similar marquee luxury offerings via the firm’s partnership with Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for art and luxury.

• Red Mountain Estate, 768 Hunter Creek Road, Aspen, Colorado: Listed for $52 million by Garrett Reuss of Aspen Snowmass Sotheby’s International Realty. No Reserve. Starting Bids Expected Between $15 million–$35 million.

Situated on Aspen’s most exclusive neighborhood, Red Mountain, the Red Mountain Estate at 768 Hunter Creek Road, the most sought-after address, is surrounded by the stunning beauty of the Hunter Creek wilderness and boasts an impressive 8,422 square feet of living space across a 0.75-acre lot. Building a new construction home of this size on Red Mountain is nearly impossible, making Red Mountain Estate truly irreplaceable. With breathtaking views over Aspen and the towering peaks of the Elk Mountains, this residence features six bedrooms, six full and two half bathrooms, a billiards/game room with a bar, and a state-of-the-art theater with cutting-edge Sony and Sonos systems. Its unique U-shaped resistance infinity swimming pool and geothermal heating and cooling make it an unparalleled oasis of luxury. Following a multi-year renovation that was completed in 2022, the estate highlights the highest-end of finishes. Completely smart enabled, the home’s Lutron lighting and shading system is tablet controlled for tech-forward comfort.

• Three Meadows Ranch, 6800 Upper Creek Road, Carbondale, Colorado: Listed for $34.5 million by Garrett Reuss of Aspen Snowmass Sotheby’s International Realty. No Reserve. Starting Bids Expected Between $5 million–$15 million.

As the largest contiguous parcel of land currently available in the Roaring Fork Valley, the extraordinary Three Meadows Ranch is subdividable with an abundance of valuable water rights and breathtaking views, providing endless possibilities for potential development or conservation. This sprawling ranch is dotted with private rolling meadows, hills, and ponds, making it a true one-of-a-kind legacy holding. Complete with 10 bedrooms, eight full and two half bathrooms, the ranch is split between upper and lower ranches with two access points. The lower ranch features caretaker's quarters, a greenhouse and an equipment garage on the grid, while the higher ranch is a self-sustaining, off-grid compound of cabins, a bunkhouse, a remodeled barn with theater, a game room, and a loft.

• The Duffy Ranch, 436 Staley Road, Eagle Point, Medford Area, Oregon: Listed for $10.995 million by Alan DeVries of Cascade Hasson Sotheby’s International Realty. No Reserve. Starting Bids Expected Between $3 million–$5 million.

This ranch just outside Medford, Oregon, has been owned for the last 30 years by actor Patrick Duffy and is one of the most pristine properties in the area. This property combines privacy, security, and luxury with nine parcels, two homes, and two guest cabins all set on nearly two beautiful miles of Rogue River frontage. The primary residence is built in a lodge style on 79 acres of riverfront, that is potentially divisible into five acre lots, and has an art gallery and a walkway to the wine cave and the spa cabin. The ranch also includes a pool house for indoor swims and a large garden. The buildings feature beautiful wood and river rock, blending with the stunning natural surroundings, and large windows let in the sunlight. There are over 100 acres of irrigated grounds and a two-acre pond for irrigation and recreation. Whether your dream is to have the ultimate retreat or subdivide the property into parcels for additional development, this retreat has multiple opportunities and is the perfect sanctuary for anyone looking to create a legacy for years to come.

• Mozart’s Last Castle, Schloss Stuppach, Near Vienna, Lower Austria: Listed for €12 million by Michaela Orisich of Austria Sotheby’s International Realty. No Reserve. Starting Bids Expected Between €3.95 million–€9.95 million.

Schloss Stuppach, also known as Mozart's Last Castle or "Mozarts letztes Schloss," is a cultural and historical gem, celebrated for its deep connection to Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. Notably, it was the birthplace of Mozart's Requiem, a renowned masterpiece that has left an indelible mark on the world of classical music. The castle, one of the few remaining in private ownership in Lower Austria, boasts rooms adorned with exquisite antiques and is nestled in a park with elaborate gardens and centuries-old trees. With a history dating back to 1130 and significant renovations in the 15th and 17th centuries, Schloss Stuppach has welcomed illustrious guests, including Napoleon, Franz Schubert, Pope Pius VI, Princess Isabelle von Bourbon Parma, and Emperor Franz Stephan von Lothringen.

The primary four-story residence of the castle features 50 rooms, including a cinema, a library, and extensive spaces for entertainment, making it a truly versatile property. Additionally, the estate includes historically significant structures such as the Requiem chapel, the Jardinière, and even a dungeon, allowing for diverse potential uses and experiences. Schloss Stuppach offers a unique investment opportunity, combining a rare chance to own a piece of history with the ability to create new experiences for future generations. The property also includes the valuable "Mozarts letztes Schloss" brand and existing business fields as part of the purchase.

• 333 Montrose Place, Pleasanton, San Jose Area, California: Listed for $8.998 million by Joseph Sabeh of Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty. No Reserve. Starting Bids Expected Between $2.8 million–$5.5 million.

This expansive Pleasanton, California estate sits on 14 acres with an award winning private vineyard and a resort-style backyard designed by renowned architect Mark Schatz, respected for his work on various Four Seasons Resorts. A grand entrance welcomes into a bright, sunlight interior—the open floor plan brings people together for casual gatherings and more formal affairs. No matter the festivities, everything flows outdoors to enjoy the East Bay’s Mediterranean climate. This estate offers an incredible backyard entertaining oasis worthy of a five-star resort. Tall Canary Islands palms shade the swimming pool and deck. Waterfalls, grottos, and graceful curves elevate the pool-going experience for guests. Outdoor amenities include the pergola-shaded hot tub, a fire pit, private putting green, open-air kitchen pavilion, and poolside bar. The vineyard and rolling hills of the property surround the backyard offering total privacy. The estate comes with an established award-winning boutique winery and tasting room, producing consistently high quality wines and potential revenue, all ready for loving stewardship.

• Westhope, A Frank Lloyd Wright Design, 3704 South Birmingham Avenue, Tulsa, Oklahoma: Listed for $7.995 million by Rob Allen of Sage Sotheby’s International Realty. No Reserve. Starting Bids Expected Between $1.5 million–$3.25 million.

Constructed in 1929 and added to the National Historic Register in 1972, Frank Lloyd Wright's “Westhope” is located in Tulsa, Oklahoma and offers an extraordinary opportunity to own an architectural masterpiece. Frank Lloyd Wright was an American architect and designer who is well known for the creation and use of “organic architecture.” Lloyd’s designs are famous for blending seamlessly with their surroundings. Westhope is a Textile Block home designed by Wright for his cousin, publisher of the Tulsa Tribune, Richard Lloyd. Not only is this piece rare due to a limited market of Wright’s designs, but this home is his only Textile Block estate outside of California.

“Westhope—a rare architectural marvel designed by Frank Lloyd Wright—is simply exquisite,” Rob Allen said. “This historic estate is filled with classic Frank Lloyd Wright aesthetics that we have all come to admire from its exterior glasswork to the walled backyard. We are thrilled to be working with Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions and their global database to present this spectacular opportunity and turn the chapter of this famed home.”

One of only a few homes that bridge Wright's Prairie and Usonian periods, Westhope features a striking exterior constructed of square glass windows and cement tile blocks. Its immense scale only enhances its rare position in the Wright oeuvre. The estate's open plan makes a spectacular backdrop for entertaining yet offers intimate sitting areas and thoughtfully livable private spaces. True to the architect's organic aesthetic, the interior is a study in visual harmony with abundant exquisite millwork, natural light, and framed vignettes of the "classic" Wright exterior landscape. The walled backyard, featuring a swimming pool and sitting areas, feels like a secret garden escape. No matter where you find yourself in Westhope, you'll enjoy visual reminders of the estate's artistic heritage.

Additional sale highlights include:

• Villa Almaviva, Palm Island, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines: Listed for $13 million by Michelle Bellegarde of Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty. No Reserve. Starting Bids Expected Between $1 million–$3 million.

• 4933 Aliomanu Road, Anahola, Kauai, Hawaii: Listed for $11.5 million by Suzi Gillette of Oceanfront Sotheby’s International Realty. No Reserve. Starting Bids Expected Between $3.5 million–$6.5 million.

• 500 Atlantic Avenue, Unit 20K, Boston, Massachusetts: Listed for $8.975 million by Michael Carucci of Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty. No Reserve. Starting Bids Expected Between $2 million–$4 million.

• 49 West High Point Road, Stuart, Florida: Listed for $6.99 million by Tina Marie Bartolotta of ONE Sotheby’s International Realty. No Reserve. Starting Bids Expected Between $1.5 million–$3.5 million.

• Château de Fleurville, Fleurville, France: Listed for €6.3 million by Matthieu Vandepitte of Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty. No Reserve. Starting Bids Expected Between €1.25 million–€2.5 million.

• 304 Tower Drive, San Antonio, Texas: Listed for $5.9 million by Binkan Cinaroglu of Kuper Sotheby’s International Realty. No Reserve. Starting Bids Expected Between $1.5 million–$2.5 million.

• 2834 Avenue C Northwest, Bradenton, Florida: Listed for $4.95 million by Melodie A. Palmer of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty. No Reserve. Starting Bids Expected Between $1.25 million–$2.9 million.

• 101 20th Street #TH C, Miami Beach, Florida: Listed for $3.8 million by Joelle Oiknine of ONE Sotheby’s International Realty. No Reserve. Starting Bids Expected Between $1 million–$2 million.

Other upcoming properties:

• 11 Place de l'Île de Beauté, Nice, France: Listed for €4.7 million by Fredrik Lilloe of Knight Frank. No Reserve. Starting Bids Expected Between €1 million–€2 million.

• 120 North Glenroy Avenue, Bel Air, California: Listed for $23.995 million by Aaron Kirman of AKG | Christie’s International Real Estate and Rayni Williams and Branden Williams of The Beverly Hills Estates. No Reserve. Starting Bids Expected Between $8 million–$12 million.

