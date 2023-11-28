Governor Phil Scott Appoints Andrea DeLaBruere Deputy Secretary of the Agency of Digital Services

Berlin, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott and Agency of Digital Services (ADS) Secretary Denise Reilly-Hughes today announced the appointment of Andrea DeLaBruere as the new deputy secretary of the ADS, effective December 18, 2023.

DeLaBruere was appointed commissioner of the Department of Vermont Health Access (DVHA) by Governor Scott in December of 2021, and before that as an executive director for the Agency of Human Services (AHS), assisting with coordinating the work of the departments, participating in the pandemic response, and leading Agency efforts on communications and legislative affairs.

“Andrea has been a reliable and dedicated public servant in several roles across state government, and she will be able to use that experience and knowledge at ADS, which serves the entire enterprise,” said Governor Scott. “I’m confident that she will continue to excel in this new role.”

Prior to coming to AHS, DeLaBruere worked in complex environments and has a wide variety of experience in the health information technology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries. She has proven herself to be a respected leader and skillful at bringing divergent viewpoints together while working alongside all interested parties. She is originally from the Northeast Kingdom and currently lives in central Vermont.

Secretary Denise Reilly-Hughes joins the Governor in welcoming Andrea to her new role, "We are truly fortunate to welcome Andrea to the ADS team. Her invaluable experience will play a pivotal role in steering Vermont's IT Modernization journey towards success."

“Many thanks to Governor Scott for this opportunity. It has been an honor to serve as the DVHA Commissioner. The experiences and challenges faced during my tenure have been invaluable, shaping my perspective and deepening my commitment to public service,” said DeLaBruere. “I carry the lessons learned forward with gratitude as I join the talented ADS team. Public service remains a guiding force in my commitment to making a lasting positive impact.”

Addie Strumolo will take over as Acting Commissioner of DVHA.

“I want to thank Commissioner DeLaBruere for her leadership at an immense time of change at DVHA” said Secretary Jenney Samuelson. “She led the department at a critical point as we worked to stabilize the health care system following the pandemic and through the beginning of the Medicaid unwind, providing consistent and strong leadership during a time of stress and change for so many Vermonters. I also want to thank Deputy Commissioner Addie Strumolo for taking over once again – her calm and experience are invaluable to the Agency.”

DeLaBruere received her Bachelor of Science degree in Health Education from Norwich University, and her Master of Science in Health Care Administration from Southern New Hampshire University.

A picture of DeLaBruere can be found by clicking here.