Anti-Hate Community Support Fund grant applications are now open

CANADA, November 28 - Community organizations throughout the province that have experienced or are at risk of experiencing hate-motivated crimes are encouraged to submit grant applications for the Anti-Hate Community Support Fund.

Financial support from the fund will be provided to places of worship, cultural community centres and other at-risk groups such as 2SLGBTQ+ organizations. Funding can be used for security equipment, graffiti removal and repairs to damaged property as part of community efforts to respond to hate-motivated crimes.

Up to $500,000 is available through the Anti-Hate Community Support Fund, and organizations can receive as much as $10,000 per grant application. Organizations with more than one location may submit applications for up to three sites.

Applications are open from Nov. 28, 2023, until March 31, 2024, or when available funds have been allocated. Applications will be reviewed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Information on how to apply to the grant program can be found online at: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/safety/crime-prevention/community-crime-prevention/grants/anti-hate-grant.

The Anti-Hate Community Support Fund is made available through the civil forfeiture office, which works to remove profits from unlawful activity by taking away the proceeds from and assets used in criminal activity to reinvest them in community safety and crime-prevention initiatives.

