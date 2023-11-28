Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, has released the following statement in response to recent threats of violence to extort money from people:

"Recently, the Abbotsford Police Department and Surrey RCMP have reported there have been a number of attempts by organized criminals to extort money from people by threatening violence. Violence and intimidation are not acceptable and have no place in British Columbia.

“I urge anyone with information about these incidents to contact their local police. If you believe you are being threatened or extorted, call 911 and report it to the police so they can investigate and help keep you safe.

“Our government is taking action to combat organized crime through substantial investments in enhanced enforcement initiatives. More than $100 million has been allocated to specialized enforcement and intelligence programs targeting guns, gangs and illicit drug activities this year alone.

“Reducing the harm caused by organized crime and gang violence is a shared responsibility across all levels of government. This collaboration underscores our dedication to a comprehensive approach in addressing the complex challenges posed by gangs and organized crime in our communities.”