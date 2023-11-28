The Yutes Release New Single “The Streets” while supporting Popcaan on European Tour
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Yutes latest single "The Streets" is a powerful addition to their growing catalog. As they continue to break boundaries, merge various musical styles, and push the envelope in the nascent "Trap Dancehall" sub-genre, "The Streets" will serve as an anthem that existing fans and new audiences can pick up easily. With previous collaborations featuring iconic Jamaican artists such as Masicka, Govana, and Tarrus Riley, their fusion of dancehall, reggae, and hip-hop has garnered them global recognition and acclaim.
The Yutes are currently supporting Popcaan in various European cities, including Berlin, Paris, Oslo, Stockholm, Dublin, Manchester, and Amsterdam. In the UK, they will be meeting gatekeepers within the scene and diving into the heritage of Jamaican music in London. The aim is to introduce their music to a wider audience in Europe, with a focus on the UK.
Chuck Wilson, CEO of legendary NYC based independent Hip Hop label - Babygrande - comments on the tour: "We’ve been building The Yutes for a minute in the US and are now looking forward to sharing their music with a broader international audience. They’re keen to connect with UK audiences in a meaningful way - building bridges for future collaboration whilst on this huge Popcaan EU tour."
About The Yutes:
The Yutes (Jamaican Patois Slang for “The Youth”), the brother duo composed of Chris and Santris, deftly combine their Jamaican heritage with modern trap elements into a dynamic sound with eclectic appeal. The sons of dancehall legend Mr. Lexx, The Yutes leverage an unparalleled authenticity and heightened musical sensibility to consistently push the creative envelope.
By coalescing their Jamaican heritage and hip-hop acumen, The Yutes are uniquely positioned to impart a flavorful soundscape into the musical fold. The Yutes made 2021 theirs, as they quickly followed their Curren$y-assisted “High Grade”’ collaboration with the mesmerizing Shomi Patwary-directed “Bring It Back” official video and “In The Kitchen” featuring Stove God Cooks.
The Jamaican style-benders’ unique artistry has earned them a collection of accolades, including placement on A3C Volume 7 with “Trap Don Dadas,” a show-stealing SXSW performance — alongside the likes of J.I.D., DaBaby, Reason, Drako, Lightskin Keisha, and Valee — and a show-stealing performance at Art Basel Miami 2022.
About Babygrande:
Babygrande is an American independent record label and creative collective comprised of musicians, filmmakers, photographers, painters and writers. Founded in 2001 by Chuck Wilson, former Director of A&R at Priority Records/EMI, it has emerged as one of the premier independent labels operating today. As it heads towards its 25th Anniversary, Babygrande continues to focus on working with artists whose work ethic, craftsmanship, talent and sounds are superior.
EU Tour Dates with Popcaan:
Nov 19: Berlin
Nov 20 & 21: Paris
Nov 26: Oslo
Nov 27: Stockholm
Nov 29: Dublin
Dec 3: Manchester
Dec 4 & 5: Amsterdam
For more information on The Yutes, please visit: https://linktr.ee/theyutes
For more information on Babygrande, please visit: https://linktr.ee/babygranderecords
Oliver Whelan
