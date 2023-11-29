VHS Learning Earns MSA-CESS Reaccreditation
Accreditation by MSA-CESS is a validation of the dedication and expertise that our faculty and staff have in teaching and learning best practices.”BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VHS Learning has once again received accreditation from the Middle States Association Commissions on Elementary and Secondary Schools (MSA-CESS), a worldwide leader in accreditation and school improvement. A peer review team from Middle States member schools recommended VHS Learning for reaccreditation, and Middle States voted on the recommendation at its biannual meeting in Philadelphia. VHS Learning has been accredited by MSA-CESS since 2008.
— Carol DeFuria, President & CEO of VHS Learning
For over 130 years, MSA-CESS has been helping school leaders establish and reach their goals, develop strategic plans, promote staff development, and advance student achievement. The institution accredits preK-12 public, private, parochial, and charter schools as well as non-degree granting career and technical post-secondary institutions and learning services providers. Receiving accreditation is a multifaceted evaluation process that schools and school systems voluntarily use to demonstrate they are meeting a defined set of research-based performance standards.
“This reaccreditation reflects VHS Learning’s commitment to supporting its school community. Accreditation by MSA-CESS is a validation of the dedication and expertise that our faculty and staff have in teaching and learning best practices,” said Carol DeFuria, President & CEO of VHS Learning. “Middle States Association Commissions on Elementary and Secondary Schools accreditation is the gold standard for measuring and advancing school improvement, and our reaccreditation shows that VHS Learning is committed to excellence and continuous improvement.”
As part of the reaccreditation process, VHS Learning conducted a self-study before the peer review team’s evaluation. That self-study involved input from the nonprofit’s leaders, teachers, parents, and students. “Collaborating with Middle States gives us valuable independent feedback on how well our program is meeting research-based performance standards,” DeFuria continued. “Our work with Middle States helps us evolve and adapt to meet the changing needs of our students and schools.”
About VHS Learning
VHS Learning is a nonprofit organization with almost 30 years of experience providing world-class online programs to students and schools everywhere. More than 500 schools around the world take advantage of VHS Learning’s 200+ online high school courses — including 29 AP® courses, credit recovery, and enrichment courses — to expand their programs of study. VHS Learning is accredited by Middle States Association Commission on Elementary and Secondary Schools (MSA-CESS) and the Accrediting Commission for Schools, Western Association of Schools and Colleges (ACS WASC). Courses are approved for initial eligibility by NCAA. For more information about VHS Learning please visit https://www.vhslearning.org/ and follow on Twitter at @VHSLearning.
