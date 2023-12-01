Submit Release
AVAAL Blue and Imperial Oil Forge Strategic Partnership to Expand Fuel Card Services

VAUGHAN, ON, CANADA, December 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AVAAL, a leading provider of transportation management software for the past 20 years, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Imperial Oil, a powerhouse in the Canadian energy sector. This collaboration will extend through AVAAL’s petroleum discount division – AVAAL Blue.

Effective December 1, 2023, all AVAAL Blue fuel card users will benefit from discounted rates throughout Imperial Oil's extensive network of 160+ Esso Commercial Cardlocks and travel centers across Canada.

"From day one, AVAAL’s mission has been clear: to enhance productivity, reduce costs, and help take control of your transportation and logistics operations. Our partnership with Imperial Oil will empower transportation companies in gaining control over primary expenses such as fuel during these turbulent times.” - Dara Nagra, CEO & President at AVAAL.

AVAAL Blue in a nutshell:

Exclusive Discounts Across Canada: over 160 locations
Exclusive Discounts Across USA: over 900 locations
Convenient Access to Daily Updated Fuel Rates: Through the mobile app, downloadable on both iOS and Android devices.
Comprehensive Fraud Protection and Expense Control: Ensuring complete control over expenses.
Integration with AVAAL Freight Management Software: Streamlining operations for enhanced efficiency.

In unity, our commitment aims to reshape the fueling experience for transportation businesses across Canada. Imperial Oil's renowned reliability and commitment to quality align seamlessly with AVAAL, marking a shared vision to innovate and elevate the fuel card industry.

For companies interested in applying for an AVAAL Blue fuel card, the process is straightforward and available to all, regardless of credit history or fleet size. Simply click here if based in Canada to apply.

Avaal Technologies
+1 647-943-1313
