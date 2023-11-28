Remaining Disaster Recovery Centers Closing November 29 at End of Registration Period

LAKE MARY, Fla. – The remaining Disaster Recovery Centers will be permanently closing at the end of the day on Wednesday, Nov. 29. This date marks the end of the registration period for disaster assistance.

Sites Permanently Closing:

Lafayette County : Mayo Community Center, 150 NW Community Cir., Mayo, 32066, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

: Mayo Community Center, 150 NW Community Cir., Mayo, 32066, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Madison County : Suite 693G, 705 E Base St., Madison, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

: Suite 693G, 705 E Base St., Madison, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Taylor County Mobile Registration Intake Center: Taylor County Sports Complex, 1685 US-19 S, Perry, 32347,

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Help with disaster assistance will remain available via the FEMA Helpline, where FEMA representatives are available to answer questions on application status, the appeals process or other disaster-related inquiries. Survivors may contact the FEMA Helpline by calling 800-621-3362 or may also go online at disasterassistance.gov or use the FEMA mobile app for information on their applications. The phone line is open every day from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, you may provide FEMA your phone number to utilize the service.

If you sustained loss from Hurricane Idalia and live in Charlotte, Citrus, Columbia, Dixie, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Hernando, Hillsborough, Jefferson, Lafayette, Levy, Madison, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Sarasota, Suwannee or Taylor counties, FEMA may be able to help. You may be eligible for FEMA financial assistance for temporary lodging, basic home repairs, personal property losses and other uninsured disaster-related expenses. The deadline to apply is November 29, 2023.

For the latest information on Florida’s recovery from Hurricane Idalia, visit floridadisaster.org/updates/ and fema.gov/disaster/4734. Follow FEMA on X, formerly known as Twitter, at twitter.com/femaregion4 and at facebook.com/fema.

