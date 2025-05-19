FEMA and the State of Arkansas Are Adding More Sites to Assist Survivors
LITTLE ROCK– The state of Arkansas and FEMA will offer face-to-face help at four additional sites this week for residents affected by the March 14-15 severe storms and tornadoes.
Homeowners and renters in Greene, Hot Spring, Independence, Izard, Jackson, Lawrence, Randolph, Sharp and Stone counties may be eligible for FEMA assistance for losses not covered by insurance.
Residents of those counties can receive help applying for federal assistance starting Tuesday, May 20 and Wednesday, May 21 at these new Survivor Assistance Locations:
GREENE COUNTY
Greene County Courthouse – Meeting space by Room 108
320 W. Court Street
Paragould, AR 72450
Hours: Tuesday - Friday from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
HOT SPRING COUNTY
Lono-Rolla Community Center
11702 AR-222
Leola, AR 72084
Hours: Wednesday - Friday from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
JACKSON COUNTY
ASU-Newport Center for Fine Arts
7648 Victory Boulevard
Newport, AR 72112
Hours: Wednesday - Friday from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
STONE COUNTY
Fifty-Six Municipal Building
5431 Mitchell Road
Fifty-Six, AR 72533
Hours: Wednesday - Friday from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
FEMA staff are currently available through Friday, May 23 at the following locations:
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY
Cushman Volunteer Fire Department
50 Park Street
Cushman, AR 72526
Hours: Monday - Friday from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
IZARD COUNTY
Ozarka College – John Miller Auditorium
218 College Drive
Melbourne, AR 72556
Hours: Monday - Friday from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
RANDOLPH COUNTY
Black River Technical College
Academic Complex Building, Room AC 100
1410 Highway 304 East
Pocahontas, AR 72455
Hours: Monday - Friday from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Additionally, FEMA staff will continue to be available through Saturday, May 24 at:
SHARP COUNTY
City Hall – Cave City
Conference Room
201 S. Main Street
Cave City, AR 72521
*Entrance and parking at back of building
Hours: Monday - Friday from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., Sat 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Survivors can apply to FEMA in several ways including going online to DisasterAssistance.gov, downloading the FEMA App for mobile devices or calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. Calls are accepted every day from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT. Help is available in most languages.
If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service. To view an accessible video about how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube.
For more information, visit fema.gov/disaster/4865. Follow FEMA Region 6 on social media at x.com/FEMARegion6 and at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/
