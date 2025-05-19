FEMA and the State of Arkansas Are Adding More Sites to Assist Survivors

LITTLE ROCK– The state of Arkansas and FEMA will offer face-to-face help at four additional sites this week for residents affected by the March 14-15 severe storms and tornadoes. Homeowners and renters in Greene, Hot Spring, Independence, Izard, Jackson, Lawrence, Randolph, Sharp and Stone counties may be eligible for FEMA assistance for losses not covered by insurance.

Residents of those counties can receive help applying for federal assistance starting Tuesday, May 20 and Wednesday, May 21 at these new Survivor Assistance Locations:

GREENE COUNTY

Greene County Courthouse – Meeting space by Room 108

320 W. Court Street

Paragould, AR 72450 Hours: Tuesday - Friday from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. HOT SPRING COUNTY

Lono-Rolla Community Center

11702 AR-222

Leola, AR 72084

Hours: Wednesday - Friday from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. JACKSON COUNTY

ASU-Newport Center for Fine Arts 7648 Victory Boulevard

Newport, AR 72112 Hours: Wednesday - Friday from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. STONE COUNTY

Fifty-Six Municipal Building

5431 Mitchell Road

Fifty-Six, AR 72533 Hours: Wednesday - Friday from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

FEMA staff are currently available through Friday, May 23 at the following locations:

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY

Cushman Volunteer Fire Department

50 Park Street

Cushman, AR 72526

Hours: Monday - Friday from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

IZARD COUNTY

Ozarka College – John Miller Auditorium

218 College Drive

Melbourne, AR 72556

Hours: Monday - Friday from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

RANDOLPH COUNTY

Black River Technical College

Academic Complex Building, Room AC 100

1410 Highway 304 East

Pocahontas, AR 72455

Hours: Monday - Friday from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Additionally, FEMA staff will continue to be available through Saturday, May 24 at:

SHARP COUNTY

City Hall – Cave City

Conference Room

201 S. Main Street

Cave City, AR 72521

*Entrance and parking at back of building

Hours: Monday - Friday from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., Sat 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Survivors can apply to FEMA in several ways including going online to DisasterAssistance.gov, downloading the FEMA App for mobile devices or calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. Calls are accepted every day from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT. Help is available in most languages.

If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service. To view an accessible video about how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube.

For more information, visit fema.gov/disaster/4865. Follow FEMA Region 6 on social media at x.com/FEMARegion6 and at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/