Public input meeting for proposed improvements in Max scheduled next week

BISMARCK, N.D. – A public input meeting will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Dec. 5 at Max Civic Hall at 215 Main St. in Max. The meeting will utilize an open house format with a formal presentation at 5:30 p.m.



A virtual, pre-recorded, presentation and other materials will be available on the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) website at www.dot.nd.gov, click Public Meetings under Quick Links. Virtual materials available from Dec. 5-21.



The purpose of the public input meeting is to discuss the proposed improvements for the U.S. Highway 83 and North Dakota Highway 23 intersection.



If unable to attend the meeting, written statements or comments must be postmarked or emailed by Dec. 21, 2023, to Jen Einrem, at 608 East Boulevard Avenue, Bismarck, ND 58505-0700, Phone: 701-328-1217, or Email: jleinrem@nd.gov. Please Note “US83/ND23 - Public Input Meeting” in the letter heading or email subject.



The NDDOT will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide:



an accessible meeting facility or other accommodation for people with disabilities,

language interpretation for people with limited English proficiency (LEP), and

translations of written material necessary to access NDDOT programs and information.

To request accommodations, contact Heather Christianson, Civil Rights Division, NDDOT at 701-328-2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366 6888.



MEDIA CONTACT:



David Finley

drfinley@nd.gov

701-328-4444

