Celebrating Melanated Magic: The 2023 Black Business Bazaar Returns to Indianapolis
2023 Black Business Bazaar: Uniting Community, Celebrating Entrepreneurship & Holiday Joy at Indianapolis' HeartINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Black Business Bazaar is set to return to the heart of Indianapolis at the Fay Biccard Glick Community Center on Saturday, December 2nd, 2023, offering a vibrant celebration of entrepreneurship, community, and the holiday spirit. This anticipated event, sponsored in part by PMPHASE, IU Health, and the Fay Biccard Glick Community Center, promises an engaging showcase of Black-owned businesses, health initiatives, and entertainment.
About the Black Business Bazaar
Since its inception in 2016, the Black Business Bazaar has stood as a beacon for unity and support within the community, fostering economic empowerment for Black-owned and Black-led businesses. This year's event, like its predecessors, remains committed to its mission of uplifting underrepresented populations. The event aligns with the holiday season, encouraging attendees to embrace the spirit of giving back.
All vendor registration fees directly support the Fay Biccard Glick Community Center's Christmas Outreach initiatives, highlighting the collaborative effort to create a meaningful impact within the Crooked Creek service area. Not only does the event offer a platform for 100 diverse vendors, but it also features a Black Santa Experience and a COVID-19 and Flu Vaccination clinic, ensuring a holistic approach to community engagement and wellness.
The Organizers and Partners
Dominic Dorsey II, the founder of "Don't Sleep," spearheads the organization of the Black Business Bazaar. His dedication to dismantling systems of oppression and promoting economic empowerment and joy within the Black community has been foundational to the event's success. Through initiatives like the Melanin in May Festival, Tha Block Party, and more, Dominic Dorsey II has continuously championed the economic growth and unapologetic joy of the Black community in Indianapolis.
The event is further supported by E.G.O. Entertainment Network, a multimedia production and service company that provides a range of platforms fostering entertainment while offering substantial advertising, event, and support services for businesses and brands globally.
Join Us at the Black Business Bazaar The 2023 Black Business Bazaar invites everyone to experience the joy of the holiday season, celebrate Black entrepreneurship, and support a vibrant community initiative. The event is FREE! To participate as a vendor, partner, or sponsor, visit www.blackbusinessbazaar.com for registration and further details. For inquiries, contact naptowndontsleep@gmail.com.
Event Details:
Date: Saturday, December 2nd, 2023
Time: 10:00am - 5:00pm
Location: Fay Biccard Glick Community Center, 2990 W. 71st Street, Indianapolis, IN
About Fay Biccard Glick Community Center
The Fay Biccard Glick Community Center endeavors to promote civic, social, and personal responsibility by providing quality services that enhance the lives of individuals and families within the Crooked Creek service area.
Join us as we celebrate diversity, entrepreneurship, and the spirit of togetherness at the 2023 Black Business Bazaar!
