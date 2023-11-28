23A1002694 Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child/L&L with a Child

Submit Release
VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A1002694

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det/Sgt Dan Trottier                            

STATION: VSP Williston                    

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

ACCUSED: Michael Reagan JR                                            

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Eden, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: In May of 2023, the State Police and DCF began a joint investigation of a reported sexual assault of a juvenile that had occurred several years prior to the report. Based on the investigation, Michael Reagan was charged with Aggravated Sexual Assault of a child and Lewd or Lascivious Conduct with a child. He was issued a citation to appear in Lamoille County Superior Court on 11/29/2023.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  11/29/2023    1230      

COURT: Lamoille Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Detective Sergeant Dan Trottier

Vermont State Police BCI and Polygraph Unit

Troop A- Williston Barracks

Daniel.Trottier@vermont.gov

 

