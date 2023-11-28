23A1002694 Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child/L&L with a Child
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A1002694
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det/Sgt Dan Trottier
STATION: VSP Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
ACCUSED: Michael Reagan JR
AGE: 51
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Eden, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: In May of 2023, the State Police and DCF began a joint investigation of a reported sexual assault of a juvenile that had occurred several years prior to the report. Based on the investigation, Michael Reagan was charged with Aggravated Sexual Assault of a child and Lewd or Lascivious Conduct with a child. He was issued a citation to appear in Lamoille County Superior Court on 11/29/2023.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/29/2023 1230
COURT: Lamoille Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Detective Sergeant Dan Trottier
Vermont State Police BCI and Polygraph Unit
Troop A- Williston Barracks
Daniel.Trottier@vermont.gov