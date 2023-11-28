23A1002694 Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child/L&L with a Child

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 23A1002694

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det/Sgt Dan Trottier

STATION: VSP Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

ACCUSED: Michael Reagan JR

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Eden, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: In May of 2023, the State Police and DCF began a joint investigation of a reported sexual assault of a juvenile that had occurred several years prior to the report. Based on the investigation, Michael Reagan was charged with Aggravated Sexual Assault of a child and Lewd or Lascivious Conduct with a child. He was issued a citation to appear in Lamoille County Superior Court on 11/29/2023.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/29/2023 1230

COURT: Lamoille Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

