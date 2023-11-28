Dr. Samuel Shatkin Jr. Honored as 2024 Buffalo Spree Top Doctor: A Legacy of Excellence in Plastic Surgery and Skin Care
Dr. Shatkin Honored as 2024 Buffalo Spree Top Doctor: Celebrating Seven Years of Peer-Recognized Achievement in Enhancing Beauty and Well-Being in WNY
I am deeply honored to be recognized by my peers as a Buffalo Spree Top Doctor. We strive every day to create a positive, life-changing experience for each individual who walks through our doors.”BUFFALO, NY, USA, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Samuel Shatkin Jr., a board-certified plastic surgeon serving the Western New York region, has been honored with the prestigious 2024 Buffalo Spree Top Doctor award. This marks the seventh consecutive year Dr. Shatkin has received this accolade, showcasing his unwavering commitment to excellence in the field of plastic surgery and advanced skin care.
— Samuel Shatkin Jr., MD
Buffalo Spree’s Top Doctors list, a highly respected compilation of medical professionals, is meticulously researched and screened by Professional Research Services (PRS). This Troy, Michigan-based company is nationally recognized for its rigorous selection process. The 2023 list, serving as the basis for Dr. Shatkin's 2024 recognition, included only MDs and DOs who underwent thorough verification of their credentials, ensuring an unbiased and comprehensive selection.
The selection process involved a peer-review survey distributed to certified doctors in Erie and Niagara Counties. Invitations were sent via letter, postcard, and email, urging these professionals to participate in an online voting process hosted by PRS. With a response from hundreds of medical experts, the survey covered seventy-four different specialties, ensuring a diverse and inclusive representation.
Inclusion in Buffalo Spree magazine’s Top Doctors is solely based on peer selection, highlighting the respect and recognition Dr. Shatkin holds among his professional community. The doctors receiving the highest votes in their respective specialties were subjected to further validation, both with the state of New York and their individual practices, ensuring the integrity and reliability of the selection.
Dr. Shatkin's dedication to providing top-tier plastic surgery services is evident in his practice, which can be further explored at www.drshatkin.com. His expertise and innovative approach have not only earned him this prestigious award but also the The American Academy of Hospitality Sciences 5-Star Diamond Award, the Castle Connolly Top Doctors Award, the Buffalo-Niagara Business Ethics Award, the Newsweek America’s Best Plastic Surgeons Award for three consecutive years, and the RealSelf Top Doctor Award, among others.
With his professional training and dedication to patient care, Dr. Shatkin helps patients reach their cosmetic and aesthetic goals by providing an array of surgical, nonsurgical, and skin care services such as Botox, Morpheus8, Microneedling, and more to make his patients look and feel their best.
Dr. Shatkin specializes in creating a customized approach to looking your best, which may include using multiple modalities which he refers to as ‘Combination Rejuvenation’. We invite those interested in learning more about Dr. Shatkin’s services and his transformative approach to plastic surgery to schedule a consultation. Discover how Dr. Shatkin can help you achieve your aesthetic goals, backed by the assurance of his peers' recognition and a legacy of excellence.
