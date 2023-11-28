Locana Awarded Modern Network Management at Esri Infrastructure Management and GIS Conference

Denver (Nov. 22, 2023) - Locana, an international leader in spatial technology, received the Modern Network Management Award at the 2023 Esri Infrastructure Management and GIS (IMGIS) Conference held in Palm Springs, California, October 10-12, 2023.

“We are honored to be recognized as part of such an elite group of Esri partners,” said Bruce Taylor,

Vice President of Locana. “As a Platinum partner in the Esri Partner network, having earned the ArcGIS System Ready specialty designation in the Esri Partner Network program; and taking a location-first approach to problem solving with customers in architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC); electric; gas and pipeline; and transportation, Locana is proud to have been awarded Modern Network Management at Esri IMGIS.”

Esri is the global leader in location intelligence with a network of over 2,800 partners around the world. The award winners are organizations that have demonstrated innovative and creative ways to solve complex problems by using Esri’s ArcGIS software and those who have done exceptional work in advancing geographic information system (GIS) technology. Locana was one of 15 Esri partners that received an achievement award at the conference.

“Esri congratulates Locana on their 2023 IMGIS award in recognition of their innovative work leveraging ArcGIS software,” said Richard Cooke, Corporate Director and SVP Global Business Development at Esri. “We are proud to partner with Locana to foster the use of GIS technology in support of our mutual customers improving infrastructure.”

About Esri

Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, helps customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969 in Redlands, California, USA, Esri software is deployed in hundreds of thousands of organizations globally, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, nonprofit institutions, and universities. Esri has regional offices, international distributors, and partners providing local support in over 100 countries on six continents. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial technology and analytics, Esri engineers the most innovative solutions that leverage a geographic approach to solving some of the world’s most complex problems by placing them in the crucial context of location. Visit us at esri.com.

About Locana

Locana, a location and mapping technology company, provides software products and services that solve the world’s most pressing business, climate, and social challenges. With decades of experience, Locana is a global leader in both enterprise geospatial solutions and innovative applications using proprietary and open-source mapping technologies. By taking a location-first approach to problem solving, Locana builds, implements, and connects solutions for public and private clients, in a wide range of domains including: utilities, land and facility management, critical infrastructure, defense, conservation, international development, and technology, among others. With headquarters in Denver, CO, the company also has major offices in Seattle and London. For further information, visit: www.Locana.co or https://www.linkedin.com/company/locana-co/.