GEORGIA, November 28 - Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that Trey Kilpatrick, Chief of Staff for the Governor’s Office, has accepted a position with Georgia Power as Senior Vice President for External Affairs, effective January 15, 2024.

“Over the last three years, Trey’s dedicated leadership as Chief of Staff has enabled our administration to deliver on the promises I made to the people of our state and keep Georgia the best place to live, work, and raise a family,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “After an exemplary career in public service, the Kemp family, the Governor’s Office staff who worked alongside him around the clock, and the countless people who interacted with Trey during his time in our administration are all deeply grateful for his years of service and excited for him as he enters the private sector.”

Governor Kemp also announced the following changes to his senior staff team:

Current Deputy Chief of Staff Lauren Curry will become Chief of Staff, also effective January 15, becoming the first female to step into the role on a permanent basis in Georgia’s history.

Current Director of Government Affairs and Policy Brad Bohannon will become Deputy Chief of Staff, effective the same date.

“Marty, the girls, and I are thankful for Lauren and Brad’s continued willingness to serve in these important and challenging roles. Their hard work and expertise are valued assets for the entire Governor’s Office as we head into a new year and a new regular session.”

Lauren Curry currently serves as Deputy Chief of Staff in the Office of Governor Brian Kemp and will step into the Chief of Staff role. She previously served as Chief Operating Officer and Director of Government Affairs and Policy for Governor Kemp.

Prior to joining the Governor’s Office, Curry served as Deputy Director of the Georgia Environmental Protection Division, Chief of Staff for the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, Director of Public and Governmental Affairs at the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Special Projects Director at the Georgia Department of Economic Development, and Press Assistant to former Governor Sonny Perdue.

Curry earned a bachelor’s degree in Government and Business Economics from Wofford College and a master’s degree in Public Administration from the University of Georgia.

Brad Bohannon is currently the Director of Government Affairs and Policy in the Office of Governor Brian Kemp and will become Deputy Chief of Staff. He previously served as Vice President of Government Affairs at the Georgia Lottery. Prior to his service in state government, he was Chief of Staff to former Congressman Lynn Westmoreland. He also previously served in Government Relations with Georgia EMC.

Bohannon earned a degree in Consumer Economics from the University of Georgia and resides in Newnan with his wife and two children.