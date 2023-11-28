Payroll Vault Signs New Franchisee for Katy, Texas
The nation’s largest, fastest-growing payroll franchise continues its rapid growth, bringing services to small and medium sized businesses in Houston's suburbs
The opportunity to provide a service that’s always in-demand to a growing, community-focused area filled with prospective clients is a no-brainer. We can’t wait to start.”LITTLETON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Payroll Vault, the nation’s fastest growing payroll franchise, announced new franchisees for the Katy, Texas market. Brook and Tori Talbot will become the latest members of the rapidly growing Payroll Vault family. The husband and wife team are currently learning the Payroll Vault system and will soon begin providing comprehensive payroll and workforce management services to small and midsize businesses in the fast-growing Houston suburb.
— Brook Talbot, franchisee
With 99.9% of U.S. businesses considered small or midsize, the market for payroll services tailored to SMB needs is an opportunity on which the new franchisees are excited to capitalize. Brook, whose background includes executive roles in banking as well as independent sales positions and ownership of a mortgage company, understands the challenges small businesses face in tackling administrative tasks. “The opportunity to provide a service that’s always in-demand to a growing, community-focused area filled with prospective clients is a no-brainer,” he says. “We can’t wait to start supporting the business community in Katy.”
“The portfolio of business services Payroll Vault provides is in high demand throughout the country,” adds Ryan Durishin, Vice President of Development for Oakscale, which handles franchise development for the brand. “Wherever there is a concentration of small businesses, a Payroll Vault operator can make a major impact by letting them outsource time-consuming back-office tasks so they can focus on satisfying their customers and clients in a hands-on customized approach.”
The Talbots looked at several businesses before opting to join the Payroll Vault system. As a small business owner, Brook wanted to join a company that creates lasting business relationships as a change from other businesses he’s been involved with that are more transactional in nature.
“We're excited for this journey,” he says. “We reviewed several franchises in both the retail and B2B space. I was most impressed with the management team at Payroll Vault, their utilization of technology and their willingness to help us grow. We look forward to working with the many wonderful franchisees and employees of Payroll Vault to learn from their experience, grow our business, and create lasting relationships with the business community here in Katy.”
“Brook has all the makings of a great Payroll Vault operator,” says Durishin. “He has relevant business experience leading teams, growing a small business into multiple markets, and the desire to help others succeed. We are thrilled to have him and Tori join the Payroll Vault family and look forward to celebrating with them as they grow.”
Founded in 2008 and franchising since 2012, Payroll Vault serves as the internal payroll department for thousands of businesses across many industries nationwide. The company stands out by working closely with each client to understand their needs and provide tailored solutions to streamline payroll operations, comply with tax and labor regulations, and handle time and attendance tracking, workers’ compensation, background checks, labor law poster compliance, and more. There are more than 50 operating Payroll Vault units across the country and the company plans to have 56 open throughout the United States by the end of 2023, and more than 70 open by the end of 2024.
Payroll Vault was named a top low-cost franchise, a best-in-category franchise and a top 100 most innovative franchise for 2023 by Franchise Business Review and repeatedly receives high marks for franchisee satisfaction. The company is currently seeking franchisees throughout the United States. For more information on available opportunities, contact Ryan Durishin at (703) 593-9102 or ryan@oakscale.com.
About Payroll Vault
Payroll Vault is a local full-service boutique-style payroll service that focuses on the compliance needs of small businesses. The company’s mission is focused on re-defining payroll and workforce management solutions, complemented with industry leading client service. Supported with an advanced and secure web-based technology platform, Payroll Vault offers a highly convenient, efficient, and real-time solution for clients. Learn more at PayrollVault.com.
