Resident licenses, tags and permits will be temporarily unavailable on Dec. 1

Sales of Idaho resident Fish and Game licenses, tags and permits will be temporarily unavailable on Dec. 1 due to anticipated high volumes of sales of nonresident deer and elk tags.

Residents needing a license, tag or permit should plan to buy them before or after Dec. 1. High demand for nonresident deer and elk tags has caused significant system slowness in prior years, and in an effort to streamline the Dec. 1 nonresident sale, resident items will be unavailable.

Fish and Game hopes that this will avoid any frustrations from resident buyers who would likely face long lines, and/or delays when attempting to buy during the sale.

Resident licenses, permits, and tag can be purchased online at GoOutdoorsIdaho.com, through the Idaho Fish and Game mobile apps for IOS and Android, or by phone at (800) 554-8685. They can also be bought in person at license vendor locations, or Fish and Game regional offices during normal business hours before or after Dec. 1.

A reminder that most 2024 licenses, tags and permits will be available after Dec. 1, and resident deer and elk tags go on sale in July.

Fish and Game regrets any inconvenience this may cause resident customers, but appreciates the patience and understanding of our Idaho residents.