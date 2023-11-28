HIP Video Promo Presents: Stacy Gabel premieres brand new music video "Merry Christmas My Friends" on Vents Magazine

Pennsylvania native Stacy Gabel releases all-new, feel-good, holiday single "Merry Christmas My Friends"

LEHIGH VALLEY, PA, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Very few artists out there have enjoyed as much success as Stacy Gabel has in juggling both an acting and musical career. Growing up in Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania, everyone in Gabel’s life knew she would amount to greatness, as she won the “Most Likely to be Famous” superlative in high school! Gabel attended the American Musical and Dramatic Academy for musical theater studies in New York before transferring to Kutztown University to study telecommunications. Before acting, Gabel produced a wide variety of television shows for networks such as Nickelodeon and MTV. As a member of SAG/AFTRA, she has performed in various films and television shows, most notably “Charmed” and “General Hospital”. Her musical career is no less impressive of course. She has gone on to win numerous awards, including Favorite Local Artist by her hometown in Lehigh Valley! She has performed all over the country and at international television venues for the world to see!

“Merry Christmas My Friends” is Gabel’s ode to her hometown in eastern Pennsylvania. Gabel inspires all ages with a new holiday classic by reminding everyone where they came from, and appreciates the magic of creating new memories in the places that made people the happiest. Surrounded by friends and family, Gabel creates magic with “Merry Christmas My Friends,” and makes listeners want to buy a one-way plane ticket to their childhood home, spent under the Christmas tree. Gabel understands that she is who she is today because of where she grew up. She spreads the message of being thankful for the places that shaped who she is, especially during a season of joy and celebration of life. Christmas is a time of reflecting on the times people have had and the memories that are yet to be made. Life is not easy, but when surrounded by family and friends, it makes the Christmas season filled with hope. Gabel wants people to remember how the spirit that comes from being with friends and family stems from the true meaning of Christmas, making the message of the song a reminder that home can be found anywhere where there are loved ones.

The video for “Merry Christmas My Friends” contains all the aspects of a classic Christmas movie. Filmed in her hometown, the “Christmas City” Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, Gabel takes viewers into her perfect Christmas world, featuring picturesque views and bright stars. Viewers quickly turn to see those living there enjoying the Christmas activities and scenery with nothing but smiles on their faces. Gabel quickly enters, making her the front-runner of holiday cheer. She is hugged by the warmth of her favorite town and favorite people while being accompanied by the angelic voices of a youth choir. It’s clear that wherever Gabel goes, people are taking note of the kind sparkle in her eyes that shines as bright as the star overlooking the town.

