Kayak Adventurer Felipe Behrens Unveils Thrilling Expedition Around the British Isles and Ireland in 2024 for Charity
MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brace yourselves for an electrifying solo journey as Felipe Behrens, a spirited kayaker hailing from Miami, Florida, announces his daring expedition around the United Kingdom and Ireland in 2024. Kicking off in late March or early April from London, Behrens plans to conquer approximately 5000 miles over 6 to 7 months, sprinkling joy and backing the local charity, St Mungos.
This will be a daring 5,000 mile journey to paddle around the United Kingdom, Ireland, and the many islands and islets that make up the British Isles.
Journey stops Across the British Isles and Ireland:
- London (Start) - Late March/Early April
- Plymouth - Late April/Early May
- Liverpool - Middle of May
- Dublin - Early June
- Belfast - Mid-July
- Glasgow - Late July
- Edinburgh - Late August/Early September
- London (End) - Late September/Early October
Behrens' path promises a rollercoaster of adventure, from the shores of the English coast to daring Channel crossings, a scenic detour to the Scilly Islands, and conquering the Irish Sea via the Isle of Man. A special pit stop in Dublin in early June aims to confirm the legendary rumor that Guinness Beer indeed tastes better in Ireland. The odyssey continues along the rugged Atlantic coast, potentially touching base at the iconic Skellig Michael, navigating the Scottish Hebrides, the Isle of Skye, and, weather permitting, two bold crossings to the Orkneys and Shetland Islands. Behrens looks to cap off the journey with a triumphant return to London via the North Sea coast.
A seasoned kayaker, Behrens has previously paddled around Florida, Puerto Rico, and Vancouver Island, British Columbia. Equipped with an 18-foot Rockpool Taran and the spirit of "Around on my Kayak," he's set to make waves and spread joy throughout his journey.
In the spirit of giving back, Behrens has aligned his expedition with St Mungos, a local charity supporting the homeless in the south of England. In a bid to make a positive impact amid the economic challenges faced by many in the United Kingdom, Behrens encourages supporters to join his cause.
Individuals can sponsor 1 mile of the expedition with a $5 donation on the dedicated Just Giving page, with all proceeds directly benefiting St Mungos. Behrens has crafted a unique "Hide and Seek" game, to encourage interactions along the way with people from all walks of life. Those spotted in "Around on my Kayak" gear may find themselves treated to a drink or meal by Behrens, while hospitable hosts will receive a hat or beanie adorned with the brand logo. For every exchange, Behrens will donate $5 to St Mungos. Real-time tracking via the GPS tracker on the website allows followers to stay connected with his journey.
Behrens extends an invitation to corporate sponsors, especially food companies, to join in this unique expedition. With a daily caloric intake exceeding 5000 calories, Behrens is ready to devour his entire body weight (180 pounds) of any nutritious and delicious product provided by sponsors throughout the journey.
Approaching his 40th birthday, Felipe Behrens is taking a year off work as a wastewater treatment engineer to fulfill this dreamy British adventure. His emotional and inspiring words echo,
"Turning 40 is a milestone, and I've chosen to mark it with a bold decision – a year away from work for an unforgettable British adventure. Dreams, no matter how audacious, are attainable. The rough seas of the British Isles present many challenges I'm eager to overcome. This isn't just a personal journey; it's a journey for charity, a chance to give back. Moreover, I aim to weave a rich narrative that captures the essence of the people in the UK and Ireland—showcasing their communities, struggles, and triumphs. This expedition is as much about conquering challenges as it is about uncovering the unique stories that shape the fabric of the UK and Ireland.
About Felipe Behrens:
Felipe Behrens is an experienced kayaker and adventurer known for his daring expeditions. With a passion for exploration and a commitment to making a positive impact, Behrens embarks on this unprecedented journey to raise awareness and funds for St Mungos, a charity dedicated to helping the homeless in the south of England.
For further information, sponsorship inquiries, and updates on Felipe Behrens' extraordinary journey, please visit: https://www.aroundonmykayak.com
Felipe Behrens
Around On My Kayak
fbehrens@aroundonmykayak.com
