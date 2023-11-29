Equatic Awarded Popular Science “Best of What’s New”
In a single scalable process, Equatic’s climate solution enables low cost decarbonization with both atmospheric carbon removal and green hydrogen production.LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carbon removal company Equatic has been awarded “Best of What’s New” in the Engineering category by Popular Science.
Deploying technology created and developed at UCLA’s Institute for Carbon Management, Equatic accelerates and amplifies the ocean’s inherent ability to absorb and permanently store massive amounts of carbon. Simultaneously, Equatic produces carbon-negative hydrogen, a clean energy that can be used to eliminate carbon emissions from industrial processes and transportation, to create Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAFs) and to power the Equatic process itself.
“Equatic’s cutting-edge technology is ready to play a big role in achieving global net zero and carbon negative solutions,” says Lorenzo Corsini, Principal Advisor at Equatic. "As the only company in the 2023 Popular Science Awards that can both remove carbon dioxide and produce green hydrogen, we are working hard to help companies and global economies address both legacy and future emissions.”
Equatic currently operates two carbon removal pilot systems in Los Angeles and Singapore, respectively. In May 2023, Equatic announced a pre-purchase option agreement to remove 62,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide and deliver 2,100 metric tons of carbon-negative hydrogen to Boeing, a leading global aerospace company. Earlier in the month, Equatic announced the sale and future deployment of a demonstration system to Deep Sky, a gigaton-scale Canadian carbon removal project developer. Equatic expects to reach 100,000 metric tons of carbon removal per year by 2026 and millions of metric tons of carbon removal for less than $100 per metric ton by 2028.
Since 1988, Popular Science has proudly celebrated the groundbreaking innovations changing our world. The Best of What’s New Awards showcase the year's radical ideas that are improving our everyday lives and our futures. From pioneering disease treatments to inspiring progress in space exploration, and from the electrification of the auto industry to forward-thinking gadgets, this year’s list truly represents the Best of What’s New in 2023.
“Accountability and transparency are paramount for Equatic and all other emerging climate solutions,” says Erika La Plante, Equatic Co-Founder and Head of MRV & Environmental Impact Assessment, “By design, Equatic features a closed system to measure directly the quantity of carbon dioxide removed, rather than relying on open ocean models.” In August 2023, Equatic released a Statement on High-Quality Carbon Removal Credits alongside an industry-leading methodology for measurement, reporting and verification (“MRV”).
About the Equatic technology
Equatic’s carbon removal plants use four inputs (seawater, air, rock, and renewable electricity) to remove and store carbon dioxide while simultaneously generating carbon-negative hydrogen. Equatic passes an electrical current through seawater (electrolysis) and then passes atmospheric air through the processed seawater (direct air capture); these steps trap carbon dioxide in solid minerals and as dissolved bicarbonate ions that are naturally found in the oceans, ensuring that the trapped carbon dioxide will remain stable for 10,000+ years. Finally, Equatic uses rock to neutralize the processed seawater and ensure that the ocean’s chemistry is unaffected.
This patented process is the key to delivering scalable, high-quality carbon removal, permanent storage, and accessible, carbon-negative hydrogen fuel. It allows for:
Gigaton-Scale Carbon Removal and Storage. Carbon removal requires carbon dioxide (1) capture, (2) transport, and (3) permanent storage. Seawater is unique in that it can do all three at once. Equatic amplifies this natural ability to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere by leveraging the size and scale of the oceans and allows the oceans to serve as an enormous storage reservoir of carbon dioxide.
Multi-Product Solution. The hydrogen gas that is co-produced can be used to power the process itself, or sold as a carbon-negative fuel. Combining carbon dioxide removal and hydrogen production within a single industrial footprint and the same process equipment significantly reduces the cost associated with both. It also enables Equatic to create a clean fuel to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels, thereby avoiding fossil fuel-related emissions.
Industry-Leading Monitoring, Verification and Reporting. Equatic offers a contained solution that does not rely on the open ocean for measurement, or to effect carbon removal. As such, Equatic is the only ocean-based carbon removal company that transparently measures removal with very high certainty. This enables the company to sell highly sought after, high-quality, permanent carbon removal credits.
