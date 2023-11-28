HIP Video Promo Presents: Shawna Linzy releases sparkling new music video "Silent Night"

Shawna Linzy's powerhouse vocals are kicking off this holiday season with her brand new single "Silent Night"

FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Up-and-coming singer-songwriter Shawna Linzy is embracing the journey of living out her dreams. Growing up in a musical household in Arkansas, Linzy’s Mother discovered her vocal prowess at only age three. Encouraged and supported by her parents and vocal training with her Father, Linzy won her first talent show at 11 years old, singing Whitney Houston’s “The Greatest Love of All”. Thus began young Linzy’s life as a traveling artist, booking performances and gracing stages in competitions and pageants nationwide. Now, with academic experience in vocal performance and a catalog of songs ready to be released, she’s introducing the world to her impressive pipes and heartfelt storytelling. Whether performing Off-Broadway or winning the Inaugural JB Dondolo Music for Water Song of the Year Award, Linzy carries a sense of grace, gratitude, and faith in her presence and performances.

Shawna Linzy’s classic vocals and wholesome aesthetic were practically made for holiday music. In her rendition of “Silent Night” Linzy gives listeners a creative spin on the spirited Christmas tune. Over a dramatic composition arranged by Jim Ellis, Linzy patiently navigates the melodies and meanings of the special moments commemorated in this song. Maintaining a sense of tenderness, she moves the song from reflective to celebratory in an effortless style. Get back to the reason for the season with Shawna Linzy’s “Silent Night”.

Melt into a deeper holiday mood with the music video for “Silent Night”. Simplicity brings power to this video’s visuals, as viewers join Linzy’s intimate nighttime performance in a delicately lit church courtyard. With somber shadows ever present, Linzy’s voice resembles the candles and twinkle lights shining through, offering hope and tranquility. Watch Shawna Linzy’s “Silent Night” for a meditative moment amidst the holiday hustle.

