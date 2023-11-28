Rare Marc Chagall work for purchase after artist enjoys surge in popularity
Unprecedented demand and heightened interest in Marc Chagall’s works
Chagall's works are highly sought after and seldom available on the market, making this an exceptional chance to acquire a piece of art history”PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES , November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- First, New York City dedicates a larger than life immersive exhibit to Painter Marc Chagall's works of art, taking over walls, ceilings and even the floor! Then, just weeks later thieves make off with one of his $100,000 lithographs and are still on the run. Just days ago, an early Chagall fetched $15.6 million at auction. There is no doubt that for whatever reason, Marc Chagall and his works are top of mind.
— Kassandra Voyagis Art Palm Beach’s show director and producer
On the heels of all this attention is Art Palm Beach. In its second year, the show is set to showcase one of Chagall’s most extraordinary masterpieces. Taking place from January 24th to 28th at the Palm Beach Convention Center the show will feature galleries and artists from all over the world. But undoubtedly one of the pieces that will attract considerable attention this year is Chagall’s 1956 Esquisse pour le Grand Cirque, which will be on display carefully curated and framed by Modern Fine Art Gallery. This artwork is extremely rare, from a good period in Chagall’s oeuvre due to the fact that most works on the market are his late works.
Securing a Marc Chagall masterpiece for display and sale at Art Palm Beach is a rare and distinctive opportunity for art enthusiasts and collectors alike. "Chagall's influence on the art world is immeasurable, and having one of his iconic pieces on display and available for purchase at a time when there is heightened attention on his pieces makes our show even more prestigious,” said Kassandra Voyagis Art Palm Beach’s show director and producer. “Chagall's works are highly sought after and seldom available on the market, making this an exceptional chance to acquire a piece of art history” she said.
Art Palm Beach, is one of the foremost international contemporary and modern art fairs, providing a platform for galleries, collectors, and art enthusiasts to engage with exceptional artworks. Modern Fine Art Gallery's inclusion of a Marc Chagall masterpiece adds an unparalleled level of cultural significance to the event.
For more information about the show please visit: ArtPalmBeach.com | Tickets can be purchased here.
