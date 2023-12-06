Denby Campervans Extends Sale Throughout Festive Season
Denby Campervans has announced they will be continuing their sale this season on a range of campervans.
The Christmas Special is a great opportunity for those wanting to adventure comfortably, but at a reduced price. Get ready for the adventures to come in 2024!”LEEK, UNITED KINGDOM, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Denby Campervans has announced an extension of it's Black Friday Sale into the festive season. Customers now have the chance to make huge savings on expertly crafted Volkswagen Campervans. In the Christmas Special Offer, high quality campervans have seen a significant reduction in price, saving customers thousands of pounds on their dream campervans.
— Emma Brown, General Manager at Denby Campervans
The campervans boast a variety of features across the vehicles on sale; from roof beds and passenger swivel seats to LED lighting and innovative storage designs, Denby Campervans has accommodated for summer adventures in style and comfort.
The decision to extend the sale has come after high interest and demand from customers. Denby strives to provide vehicles that are accessible to all, with seasonal sales and finance options.
Readers can learn more about the extended sale by visiting Denby Campervans at https://www.denbycampervans.com/
She continued, "A range of campervans, in an array of models and colours, have been discounted. Customers can choose from the selection of ready to drive away campervans up for sale. All of our vehicles are in top condition and have been converted to the highest standard. We pride ourselves on our customer service, and the ability to customise campervans to our customer's travel needs. We love making our customer's wildest travelling aspirations a reality!"
About Denby Campervans
For more than 16 years, Denby Campervans in Staffordshire has provided luxurious Volkswagen Transporter campervan conversions. Now an employee-owned company, they take great pride in delivering custom-made dream campervans, adhering to the highest standards. Today, with an extensive selection of ready-to-drive away and custom-built VW T6 & T6.1 Transporters available on-site, Denby Campervans stands as one of the leading producers of top-quality campervans in the UK.
