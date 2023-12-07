Niplast Supply & Install Two MACRO Scrubbers for Materion Plant’s Acid Fume Control
Niplast recently installed two cutting-edge MACRO Scrubbers at Materion's Irish facility, guaranteeing robust acid fume control and a safer working environment.STOCKPORT, CHESHIRE, ENGLAND, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of a significant environmental initiative, UK-based manufacturer, Niplast, a leading industrial solutions provider, has successfully installed two advanced gas scrubbing towers at Materion's facility. These meticulously designed towers are engineered to function with a specific gravity of 1.00 and operate at an average temperature of 20 degrees Celsius, ensuring optimal performance over their 20-year life span.
The innovative "MACRO" gas scrubbing towers operate using the recirculating packed tower mass transfer method, employing a combination of water and caustic soda as the scrubbing solution. This sophisticated approach enhances efficiency while promoting environmental sustainability. The scrubber and stacks are meticulously designed to accommodate local wind speeds and subsequent turning moments, ensuring not only optimal performance but also a seamless integration with the surrounding environment.
Materion's gas scrubbing towers maximise effectiveness with a cylindrical vertical shell, a conical roof, and a 1-meter stack, equipped with holding-down chairs on a flat base. The internal scrubber diameter is 2000mm, the external base is 2156mm, and the scrubber shell stands at 5700mm height, with an overall vertical height of 6500mm and a packed tower height of 2200mm. These Niplast towers optimise scrubber gas flow at 24,000 m3 per hour, complemented by a fan rating of 31000 m3 per hour and a pump rate of 50m3 per hour at 2.0 barG, enhancing overall functionality.
"This was an amazing opportunity for our, small but focussed and highly specialised plastics fabrication company NIPLAST®, to work with a leading global company such as Materion and to provide fume scrubbing equipment as a significant part of the upgrade and expansion of the Materion Advanced Materials facility in Limerick.” - Adrian Greenwood, Managing Director
In conjuction with delivering cutting-edge scrubbers, Niplast ensures an effective gas-to-liquid transfer process through integrated recirculating pumps, functioning as a continuous process for the efficient transfer of chemicals. Niplast's commitment to comprehensive solutions extends to the supply of fans and ducting, exemplified by the VCP HP 710 ED system. With a flow rate of 31,000m3, static pressure of 3100 Pa, and turbine speed of 1179 rpm, these components are engineered for excellence. The ductwork is comprised of mainly 900mm NB diameter polypropylene. This Polypropylene homopolymer UV Stabilized material ensures durability even in demanding environments, with a maximum gas temperature tolerance of 60°C. and an absorbed power of 36Kw.
The Niplast system seamlessly integrates with Materion's chemical cleaning lines, playing a vital role in extracting fumes integral to their semiconductor service business. This strategic integration underscores Niplast's commitment to providing tailored and comprehensive solutions for Materion's environmental and operational needs.
Niplast's expertise in crafting these towers ensures Materion benefits from cutting-edge technology, guaranteeing superior gas scrubbing capabilities and contributing significantly to a cleaner, greener environment. Readers can learn more about Niplast and their scrubbers by visiting www.niplast.com
About Niplast
Niplast, a trusted name with over 40 years of brand heritage, excels in crafting plastic bulk storage tanks adhering to stringent CEN standards BS EN 12573 and DVS 2205. Their expertise lies in tanks and innovative solutions to address unique chemical storage challenges. Thinking beyond conventional boundaries, Niplast ensures superior service, experience, and ingenuity, making it one of the most trusted brands in the industry.
About Materion
Materion, a global materials leader since 1931, excels in innovation and excellence. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, with 36 worldwide locations, including Materion Limited Limerick Ireland, Materion delivers cutting-edge materials and processing technologies. From batteries and fuel cells to nuclear test reactors, oil & gas, solar, and thermography, Materion's diverse applications showcase their expertise. Committed to driving advancements, Materion's global impact shapes the future of energy applications and technology across sectors.
