AO People Partners names Rob Williams as Partner and Chief Growth Officer
I'm passionate about helping leaders discover their unique voice and unlock their extraordinary potential. [E]ach of us has unique gifts that flourish within consciously developmental organizations.”WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AO People Partners LLC (AO) has named Rob Williams as Partner and Chief Growth Officer. A fast-growing firm dedicated to inspiring and supporting the conscious practice of people development in the workplace, AO specializes in executive coaching and integrating leadership and people development into a company’s business strategy, culture, and purpose.
Ed Offterdinger, co-founder and Chairman of AO said, “My co-founder Catherine Allen and I are thrilled to have Rob join us as our partner. I’ve known Rob for many years, and it’s been a pleasure to work side by side with him throughout 2023. I’ve been especially impressed with how he combines his business and coaching expertise to help his clients reach their goals. We take a common view of what’s possible when organizations commit to people development and know that Rob will make a major impact on the future of AO.”
Rob comes to AO with deep experience leading senior managers at some of the most influential companies in the media business. From 1996 to 2008 Williams held a succession of senior leadership positions at Clear Channel Radio (now iHeart Media). At Clear Channel Rob led the largest region by revenue and profit and was recognized as one of the best managers in radio numerous times by his peers. Later, Rob pursued entrepreneurial interests launching a boutique digital services and consulting firm before joining Townsquare Media in 2015, as Senior Vice President. At Townsquare, Rob was part of a leadership team that transformed Townsquare from a pure radio company into the country’s leading digital first diversified media company.
A 2021 graduate of Columbia University’s Credentialed Professional Coach program and Associate Certified Coach by the International Coaching Federation, Williams explains “Throughout my career I have been passionate about helping leaders to grow, to discover their unique voice and to unlock their extraordinary potential. I believe that each of us has unique gifts that flourish within consciously developmental organizations. Whether explicitly or implicitly, people expect their leaders to act with integrity, authenticity, and to provide a compelling vision for what’s possible.”
Now Partner and Chief Growth Officer at AO, in addition to his role as a leadership coach and consultant, Williams leads the company’s development strategy. Williams will be serving clients in greater NY, DC, and nationally.
About AO People Partners
AO People Partners LLC is a premier leadership coaching and consulting firm specializing in helping organizations build development cultures that drive business success and social contribution. Our team of experienced coaches and consultants bring strong business, leadership, organizational, strategic, and people development expertise to help leaders and their organizations create the cultural conditions and sustainable practices that enable their talent and their businesses to grow, flourish, and succeed.
