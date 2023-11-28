Intelligent Buildings and Sapient Industries Launch Carbon Measurement and Reporting Service for Commercial Real Estate
Investors and owners of large portfolios were telling us they need accurate, timely information about carbon at the building level, but their efforts to do so couldn’t interfere with asset management”CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intelligent Buildings, LLC, a pioneer and leader in smart buildings services, and Sapient Industries, the leader in next generation electricity metering and energy digitization, today announced the availability of; Carbon Connect, a leading-edge carbon measurement and reporting service for all buildings in commercial real estate portfolios. This will bring immediate value to investors and owners who need accurate and timely reporting for both internal goals and regulatory requirements without disruption to local operations.
These services provide a real-time connection to each building, along with sophisticated calculation of both the building’s usage as well as the hourly carbon emissions data from the utility power balancing authority as differing types of local power plants (such as coal, hydro, nuclear, and solar) come on or offline to meet the demand. The combination of real-time usage with real-time emissions factors allows for the most accurate approach to reporting a building's carbon impact.
This partnership, which has been in development for over a year, has created a managed service offering that is accurate, inexpensive, cybersecure, and separate from the daily operations of the building. This light touch service can be used by a standalone building for local regulatory requirements, nationally for country-wide requirements, or organization-wide for internal goals. With a single contract and convenient monthly service, we will connect to your building and provide a dashboard view, carbon reporting, and intuitive insights for boards, executives, and operators.
“Investors and owners of large portfolios were telling us they need accurate, timely information about carbon at the building level, but their efforts to do so couldn’t interfere with asset management, property management, or corporate real estate operations” said Greg Hoogerland, President of Intelligent Buildings. Brian Cohn, Head of Growth of Sapient added, "The demand for live metering data and corresponding Carbon Emissions generation has exponentially increased from Corporate entities with recent regulatory compliance and corporate goals. Live granular electrical readings paired with actual carbon readings for the power generated allows for an easy solution for accurate reporting.”
This service is essential for the majority of building owners who face rapidly approaching goals for carbon neutrality and net-zero buildings, the increasing role of regulators, and the constant fragmentation challenges of commercial real estate, including office, industrial, retail, multifamily, life sciences, healthcare, corporate, and more.
About Intelligent Buildings, LLC - Since 2004, Intelligent Buildings is the most trusted and experienced name in the smart building industry. We serve investors, owners, and occupiers to ensure outcomes in sustainability, financial performance, and risk management. Our offerings uniquely combine management consulting, portfolio-wide site assessments, and scalable managed services.
About Sapient Industries - We combine next generation electricity metering, leading edge software, and superior building science services to enable the most intuitive, actionable, and high-impact energy intelligence platform ever built.
