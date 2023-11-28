Nortech TV & Appliance Repair Expands Appliance Repair Service in Kent, WA

Seattle, Washington State – Nortech TV & Appliance Repair, a trusted appliance repair company for over 30 with the expertise to service a wide array of products, is excited to announce it has now expanded its appliance repair service in Kent, Washington State to enable customers access to a larger selection of its best-in-class appliance repair services.

The company’s fast and affordable appliance repair services in Kent and the greater Puget Sound area are designed to provide efficient solutions to a selection of essential household appliances, including refrigerators, freezers, ranges, microwaves, washing machines, dryers, and dishwashers, that also fit around homeowner’s busy schedule.

“There’s nothing more frustrating than when an appliance that we depend on every day stops working,” said a spokesperson from Nortech TV & Appliance Repair. “We provide Kent appliance repair services to get your appliance repaired on time and within budget while providing you with honest and friendly service. Our experienced Kent appliance repair technicians make sure that every job is done properly.”

With a team of highly trained and experienced repair technicians, Nortech TV & Appliance Repair specializes in delivering prompt, friendly, and expert appliance services in Kent, WA. This includes:

Refrigerator Repair: With expertise across both large commercial and residential refrigerators, Nortech TV & Appliance Repair can provide targeted minimal maintenance or more significant repair services to help get homeowners and businesses’ refrigerators working efficiently again.

Oven/Range Repair: From ovens and ranges to cooktops, the professional technicians at the appliance repair company in Kent are familiar with most of the leading brands and even the most niche manufacturers in the industry and offer a swift, affordable service that can fit in within a busy schedule.

Dishwasher Repair: Servicing all major dishwasher brands, the highly trained repair specialists at Nortech TV & Appliance Repair have the knowledge to diagnose dishwasher problems from the most common issues to more serious faults.

Washer/Dryer Repair: Providing same-day washer and dryer repair, Nortech TV & Appliance Repair is committed to prioritizing a fast repair service in Kent, WA, ensuring minimal inconvenience for their customers.

Additionally, as Nortech TV & Appliance Repair understands its customer’s time is valuable, each service van its team utilizes is equipped with large multi-drawer units that allow storage of equipment and dozens of service manuals. This enables the majority of appliances to be fixed on the same day, but for more complicated issues, the renowned repair company additionally stocks thousands of original equipment parts and uses state-of-the-art equipment and computers to help find a long-lasting solution to an appliance’s problem.

Nortech TV & Appliance Repair invites customers who are interested in learning more about its range of high-quality repair services in Kent, WA, to visit the informative blog on its website or to reach out via phone or email to speak to a friendly member of the company’s customer service team.

About Nortech TV & Appliance Repair

Founded in 1989, Nortech TV & Appliance Repair is a family-owned, trusted appliance repair company that has met the national requirements to be qualified as a Certified Service Center. This rating is the highest level of recognition for technical expertise and consumer service in the electronics industry and demonstrates Nortech TV & Appliance Repair’s prioritization of a highly trained team, use of cutting-edge technological advancements, exceptional customer service, and leading residential and commercial TV and appliance repair services to residents in Seattle, Washington State.

For more information about Nortech TV & Appliance Repair and the expansion of its appliance repair service in Kent, WA, please visit the website at https://nortechelectronics.com/kent-appliance-repair/.

