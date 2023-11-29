Filmmaker With Cerebral Palsy Creates Public Service Announcements And Films That Help People With Their Lives

Steven Berkani created his production logo from scratch Steven Berkani hard at work Steven with the cast and crew of his PSA called “Just One Text.”

PORT ORANGE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Steven Berkani, a tenacious 32-year-old filmmaker, is making waves in the world of inclusive filmmaking despite facing the challenges of living with cerebral palsy. Confined to a wheelchair and without the use of his hands or legs, Steven's positive attitude and unwavering determination have propelled him to master the art of video editing, a skill he self-taught from an early age.His family, including Melissa Grooms, Chris Berkani, and his parents Karen and Julien Berkani, is thrilled to see Steven pursuing a passion that brings him immense joy and purpose. Despite the challenges he has faced, Steven's commitment to filmmaking and technology has not only been a source of inspiration for those closest to him but has also fostered a sense of pride in his family.Passionate about technology and filmmaking, Steven has dedicated his creative pursuits to producing public service announcements (PSAs) that tackle important societal issues. From addressing bullying to campaigning against texting while driving, he uses his unique perspective to create content that aims to educate and improve lives.Having thrived with outdated equipment for nearly a decade, Steven now stands at a crucial juncture in his filmmaking journey. To continue delivering impactful messages and enhancing the quality of his work, he has initiated a GoFundMe campaign, seeking financial support for much-needed video editing equipment.In his own words on the GoFundMe page, Steven shares, "Hello, I'm Steven Berkani, an aspiring filmmaker on a mission to create powerful videos that ignite change. I'm reaching out to you for your valuable support in acquiring essential editing equipment that will take my filmmaking to new heights.Living with Cerebral Palsy, I've faced and conquered challenges. I’ve been using my chin to edit videos on equipment that's nearly a decade old. However, in order to continue honing my craft and delivering high-quality content, I need a significant upgrade. Florida filmmaker defies odds to make his art