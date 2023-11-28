Visit Anaheim Becomes a Certified Autism Center™, Jump-Starting a City-Wide Accessibility Initiative

IBCCES grants autism credentials to organizations whose staff complete training, aiding better understanding and assistance for autistic visitors.

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Visit Anaheim, the official destination organization for Anaheim is now a Certified Autism Center™ (CAC), which is a designation granted by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). IBCCES awards this credential to organizations whose staff have completed specialized training and a certification process to better understand and assist autistic and sensory-sensitive visitors and their families when visiting the Anaheim area.

"Visit Anaheim’s designation as a Certified Autism Center™ signifies our commitment to inclusivity and accessibility," said Christina Dawson, Senior Vice President of Operations at Visit Anaheim. “It’s not just about what our city offers; it’s about ensuring that everyone, regardless of their abilities, can experience the magic of our vibrant destination.”

The Visit Anaheim team completing the CAC program is the first step in their initiative to make Anaheim the next Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD), which means visitors have multiple trained and certified options to choose from when in the area, including entertainment, recreation and hospitality options. Visit Anaheim has partnered with IBCCES to involve key tourism, hospitality and recreation organizations in the community to complete autism training and certification, helping earn the community designation to attract new visitors to the area and better serve residents.

“IBCCES is proud to present Visit Anaheim with the Certified Autism Center™ designation, signifying their ongoing commitment to creating a warm welcome for every person that visits their city,” said Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman. “We’re excited to continue working with the city on their continued inclusivity initiative to become a Certified Autism Destination™ and further expand their accessibility offerings.”

For more than 20 years, IBCCES has been a leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education, and corporate professionals around the globe. IBCCES programs include evidence-based content as well as the perspectives of autistic individuals, alongside other resources, ongoing support, and renewal requirements to ensure there is continued learning and a lasting impact.

IBCCES also manages AutismTravel.com, a free online resource for families that lists certified destinations and resources to plan their leisure experiences. Each destination listed on the site has met the Certified Autism Center (CAC) requirements.

About IBCCES

Delivering The Global Standard for Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.

About Visit Anaheim: Founded in 1961, Visit Anaheim is a 501(c)(6) nonprofit destination marketing organization. Visit Anaheim’s mission is to impact our communities and visitors through the power of travel. To learn more about Visit Anaheim, visit: www.visitanaheim.org.