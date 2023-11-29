Submit Release
Spotted in NYC: Millie Bobby Brown’s Coffee Brand is Changing the New York Skyline

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Commuters on the Midtown Ferry did a collective double take today when they spotted giant, trending Florence By Mills Quick Serve Coffee Concentrate cartons, sitting amongst the city’s skyscrapers.

The stunt, in the city that thrives on coffee, had everyone guessing. But the delicious addition to the New York Skyline signaled that Millie Bobby Brown’s coffee brand, Florence by Mills Coffee, had officially landed, ready for the opening of the FBMC Experience, a multi-sensory, immersive, six-day coffee wonderland pop-up personally curated by Millie in SoHo.

Millie said: “I can’t wait to welcome people into my coffee wonderland in the heart of the Big Apple and let the love affair with my coffee brand begin!”

A limited number of tickets are still available for the Florence by Mills Coffee Experience.

Millie is attending the event on Saturday 2 December 2023.

Venue: 89 Crosby Street, SoHo, New York - Friday 1 December to Wednesday 6 December.

BOOK YOUR TICKETS NOW: FBMC Experience Event Site

