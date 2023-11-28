Mario Schäfer Releases New Book, "Doing What Matters", Changing Perception of Productivity
"Doing What Matters" has been published in bookshops with the ISBN 9783757860981.FRANKFURT, HESSEN, GERMANY, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In our fast-paced world, it's easy to get caught up in the hustle and bustle of everyday life, constantly striving to be more productive and achieve more. However, this relentless pursuit of productivity can often lead to burnout, stress, and a sense of emptiness. In his book Doing What Matters: The Power of Purposeful Productivity, Mario Schäfer offers a transformative approach to productivity that focuses on aligning actions with true purpose in life.
Schäfer argues that true productivity isn't about simply getting more done; it's about doing the right things – the things that matter most. He introduces the concept of purposeful productivity, a framework that helps to identify core values, set meaningful goals, and prioritize tasks in a way that aligns with purpose.
Through practical strategies and real-world examples, Schäfer guides readers through the process of implementing purposeful productivity in their lives. He covers topics such as:
• Clarifying purpose: Identifying core values and what truly matters.
• Setting meaningful goals: Setting goals that are aligned with purpose and motivated by intrinsic motivation.
• Prioritizing tasks: Using a purpose-driven approach to prioritize tasks and eliminate distractions.
• Enhancing focus: Creating an environment that fosters deep work and undistracted focus.
• Managing time effectively: Using time management techniques to optimize productivity.
• Overcoming procrastination: Identifying the root causes of procrastination and developing strategies to overcome it.
• Maintaining a healthy work-life balance: Creating a balance between work and personal life to avoid burnout.
Doing What Matters is a practical and inspiring guide for anyone who wants to achieve more in life while living with greater purpose and meaning. Schäfer's approach is grounded in research and proven techniques, and it is tailored to the challenges of our modern, fast-paced world. Whether you are a student, a professional, or simply someone who wants to make the most of your time, Doing What Matters will show you how to harness the power of purposeful productivity and create a life that is both meaningful and successful.
“Mario Schaefer’s ‘Doing What Matters: Harnessing the Power of Purposeful Productivity’ is a masterclass in efficiency and focus, qualities I’ve seen him embody since our early days at trifermed. This book is not just a guide; it’s a testament to Mario’s own journey towards purposeful productivity.” – Prof. Dr. Sergi X. Trilla, MBA, Founder & Chairman at trifermed.
“This book empowers professionals with valuable guidance on achieving success in their work through business knowledge and productive working styles.” – Volker Weber, CEO at NIXDORF Kapital AG.
“Mario’s work enables efficient project and focus management. He embodies a supportive and execution-driven spirit, devotedly pursuing his dreams while sharing knowledge generously.” – Kuntal Chatterjee, Managing Partner at Pharmacircuit.
"Doing What Matters" is a valuable book for anyone who wants to make their life more productive and meaningful. "Doing What Matters" is available in bookshops with the ISBN 9783757860981.
