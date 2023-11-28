Verizon Wireless Customers First to Access New State-of-the-Art 5G Network at JMA Wireless Dome

Syracuse University’s JMA Wireless Dome

SYRACUSE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the 2023-24 men’s and women’s basketball seasons now underway, Orange fans with Verizon Wireless can now access the new state-of-the-art 5G system at Syracuse University’s JMA Wireless Dome. Syracuse University is actively working with AT&T and T-Mobile to make the 5G access available to their customers as soon as possible. After more than a year of work, with over 800 miles of fiber optics and hundreds of new antennas throughout the building, the new system makes the JMA Dome the most connected collegiate stadium in the U.S. and will elevate the fan experience by providing high-speed network coverage everywhere from the court to the stands to the concourse.

Employing JMA’s Distributed Antenna System (DAS), the JMA Dome now features the same quality of mobile phone connectivity, speed and performance that is comparable to many professional football stadiums across the nation—including the newest stadiums in Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

“We promised our fans a world-class event experience and with this technology, we are delivering on that promise,” says John Wildhack, director of Athletics. “Orange athletics fans are simply unmatched in their passion. Now, their fan experience will be unmatched as they engage across social medial channels, check scores of other games, text and video chat with their fellow fans and access all the multimedia services available at the JMA Dome.”

“This is a truly transformative milestone in the life of the JMA Wireless Dome—both for the facility and for every individual who attends an athletic event, concert or other activity at the Dome,” says Jeff Rubin, special advisor to Chancellor Kent Syverud on esports and digital transformation. “Now, the 45,000 JMA Dome fans can share in a technological experience that is truly state-of-the art, providing them with connectivity on par with having a cell tower all to themselves. It’s an experience few will have at any other venue in the country.”

The JMA Dome now offers the most advanced 5G network in the country thanks to its tremendous partnerships with JMA Wireless and Verizon Wireless. To access the 5G network, Verizon users—and eventually all users—simply turn off the Wi-Fi feature on their phone.

“JMA is proud to be part of the team bringing 5G to the Dome and Orange fans,” says Andrew Adams, chief operations officer at JMA Wireless. “As members of this community ourselves, it’s special to know that the design and manufacture of key system components were done right here in Syracuse. JMA’s advanced technology and design allows for easy capacity expansion in the future, ensuring this high-performance system keeps the Dome at the leading edge for many years to come.”

“Our 5G Ultra Wideband network is built specifically to support crowded events, providing reliability and massive capacity so customers can capture, share and connect throughout the experience,” says Kevin Smith, vice president of engineering and operations at Verizon. “Our engineers worked tirelessly to design and build the network to ensure our customers have the best possible experience.”

Today’s announcement builds on a $118 million transformation of the Dome, which included a new fixed roof, a vertically hung scoreboard—the largest in college sports, the installation of air conditioning and state-of-the-art sound and lighting systems.

“The new 5G network combined with all the enhancements we have made over the years has transformed the fan and visitor experience and further positions the JMA Dome and Central New York to compete nationally for large concerts, events and athletic competitions,” says Pete Sala, vice president and chief campus facilities officer. “I have been working at Syracuse for nearly four decades and can say, without a doubt, there has never been a better time to attend an event at the Dome.”

