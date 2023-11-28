Deepvisions Transforms Environmental Monitoring with VisionPlus AI Solution
Pioneering the Future of Fine Dust Measurement and ManagementANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Deepvisions Co., Ltd. ("Deepvisions" or "the Company"), a pioneer in measuring fine dust levels through repurposed mobile phones and CCTV footage, proudly unveiled its innovative solutions at the 21st World Korean Business Convention held in Anaheim, California, from October 11-14, 2023.
In preparation for its entry into the U.S. market, Deepvisions proudly presented 'VisionPlus,' the world's first AI solution for measuring fine dust levels using digital imagery, at the 21st World Korean Business Convention. The event, attended by twenty-nine promising Hi-Seoul Companies and supported by the Seoul Metropolitan Government in collaboration with the Seoul Business Agency, provided an ideal setting for networking and cultivating business opportunities.
In 2018, Deep Visions was founded with a mission to exert positive influence in the environmental sector, utilizing cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and big data. Recognizing the severity of air pollution, especially fine dust, the company embarked on an innovative journey to provide alternative solutions to environmental and health issues.
Deep Visions developed 'VisionPlus,' the world's first AI solution capable of measuring fine dust levels using digital imagery. This groundbreaking technology involves AI video analysis of footage from common security CCTV cameras and smartphones, providing accurate measurements of air quality. Unlike traditional measurement devices, VisionPlus is a cost-effective, environmentally friendly solution that repurposes discarded mobile phones for fine dust measurement, ensuring scalability and continuous accuracy improvement through deep learning.
The company's Smart Real-time Neighborhood Fine Dust Map Service, a result of VisionPlus, has emerged as a global leader in fine dust measurement. Leveraging existing CCTV installations, the service offers real-time fine dust data specific to each neighborhood. This enables local governments to inform residents, oversee, and manage fine dust levels with precision.
In the pursuit of its vision for a cleaner environment, Deep Visions is also initiating the 'Galaxy Upcycling Project.' This innovative project combines AI fine dust measurement technology with recycled smartphones to measure and communicate fine dust levels. This not only provides valuable information to the public but also contributes to carbon reduction and environmental protection.
As Deep Visions participated in the World Korean Business Convention, it showcased its commitment to addressing societal issues through innovative AI technology. CEO Bong Su Kang emphasized, "Our ultimate goal is not to replace humans with AI but to enhance human dignity by managing and, ultimately, improving issues that can be measured. We aim to solve the problem of fine dust, as managing what we can measure is the first step toward improvement.”
For further information, visit http://deepvisions.co.kr/
About Deepvisions
Deep Visions specializes in cutting-edge environmental technology, notably the world's first AI solution, VisionPlus, which quantifies fine dust levels using repurposed mobile phones and CCTV footage. The company's innovation extends to a Smart Real-time Neighborhood Fine Dust Map Service, emphasizing precision and real-time data for each neighborhood.
About Seoul Metropolitan Government
Seoul, officially known as the Seoul Metropolitan Government, is the capital and largest metropolis of South Korea. It stands as the world's 16th largest city and forms the core of the Seoul Capital Area, which includes the adjacent Incheon metropolis and Gyeonggi province.
About Seoul Business Agency
The Seoul Business Agency (SBA) was founded with the aim of boosting the competitiveness of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) through industry development, expertise acquisition, efficient SME support, and the creation of a comprehensive support framework for these businesses.
