BCI B WEST// LEWD OR LASCIVIOUS CONDUCT WITH A CHILD

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

              

CASE#: 23B4007466

TROOPER:  Detective Trooper Cody Allison                                         

STATION: BCI Troop B-West                 

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: Multiple Occasions.

LOCATION: 932 VT Route 30, Bomoseen, VT 05732

VIOLATION: Lewd or Lascivious Conduct with a Child

 

ACCUSED: Lawrence R. Hall                                                                     

AGE: 79

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bomoseen, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/20/2023, Detective Troopers from the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Troop B-West, were notified of a suspected sexual crime against a child by a 79-year-old male in Bomoseen, VT. Detective Troopers investigated and discovered that Lawrence R. Hall (79) was entrusted with the care of a juvenile female child. During the times that the child was at his home, he watched pornography and masturbated in front of her on at least two occasions. On 11/27/2023, Detective Troopers interviewed Hall in his home and subsequently arrested him. Hall was brought to the Rutland Barracks, processed, and flash cited to appear at the Rutland Criminal Division at 12:30 PM on 11/28/2023 to answer to the charge of Lewd or Lascivious Conduct with a Child (13 VSA 2602).

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE:     11/28/2023        

COURT: Rutland Criminal Division

LODGED – LOCATION:    N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Y

 

Det. Tpr. Cody Allison

Vermont State Police

BCI B West- Rutland SIU

(802) 585-5817

 

