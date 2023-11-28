Psono Secures US Market with Robust Self-Hosted Password Manager
Now available to businesses in the United States
We are excited to bring Psono to the United States market. It's the perfect solution for companies that want to keep their passwords safe and secure and for those that must comply with regulations.”VORRA, BAVARIA, GERMANY, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- esaqa, a trusted global partner for businesses that need to protect their data and privacy, announces the availability of Psono, its flagship password manager solution, to the United States today.
— Sascha Pfeiffer
With over 300 million internet users, the United States is one of the largest online markets in the world. However, the United States also has one of the highest rates of cybercrime in the world. In 2022, there were over 1 billion data breaches in the United States, exposing the personal information of over 200 million people. A strong password manager is essential for protecting your online accounts from cybercrime. Psono is a leading password manager company that offers many features that make it the ideal choice for users in the United States.
Psono Password Manager is a secure, easy-to-use, affordable password management solution that offers robust encryption to protect sensitive data. A cornerstone belief for Psono is transparency, allowing companies to inspect the source code and ensure no hidden vulnerabilities. With its sophisticated encryption algorithms, Psono provides a high level of security that makes it virtually impossible for unauthorized parties to access the encrypted data. These methods are secure but also fast and efficient, ensuring that security doesn’t come at the expense of the user experience.
Recognizing the diversity of enterprise IT environments, Psono provides robust integration with LDAP, SAML, and OIDC, supporting a single sign-on framework that simplifies and secures user access across various systems. This integration streamlines the authentication process, allowing employees to access multiple applications with one set of credentials, enhancing security and user convenience.
To ensure accountability and traceability, Psono offers comprehensive audit logging. These logs provide a detailed account of user activities, such as access and modifications to sensitive data. This feature is critical for maintaining security oversight and is invaluable for incident response and compliance audits.
“We are excited to bring Psono to the United States market,” said Sascha Pfeiffer, CEO of esaqa and Founder of Psono. “With the increasing number of cyberattacks, it is more important than ever for users to have a strong password manager to protect their online accounts. Psono is the perfect solution for companies that want to keep their passwords safe and secure and for those that must comply with industry regulations.”
Psono is available now for businesses of all sizes n the United States. To learn more about Psono and to sign up for a free trial, please visit psono.com.
