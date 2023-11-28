IPEC: Pioneering Precision and Innovation in Global Markets
Transformative Journey from Defense Industry to State-of-the-Art Oral Care TechnologyANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IPEC Inc. ("IPEC" or "the Company"), an innovator in precision manufacturing, proudly unveiled its groundbreaking product, COMORAL, to the global audience at the 21st World Korean Business Convention in Anaheim, California, from October 11-14, 2023.
In preparation for its U.S. market debut, IPEC strategically introduced its flagship product, COMORAL, a groundbreaking innovation in oral care, on the global stage of the convention. The convention, which convened 29 promising Hi-Seoul Companies, backed by the Seoul Metropolitan Government in collaboration with the Seoul Business Agency, provided an ideal environment for networking and fostering business growth.
IPEC, a pioneer in precision manufacturing since its establishment in 2000, has undergone a remarkable evolution from delivering top-notch precision molds and parts to becoming a certified defense industry provider in 2016, receiving official recognition from the Korean Government for military optical equipment.
In 2023, IPEC continued its excellence in defense-related ventures while expanding into new frontiers. Responding to dynamic market demands, the company entered the military electronic equipment sector, securing contracts for control panels for the Korean Army. Concurrently, IPEC made strides into the civilian market, offering OEM/ODM services and achieving K-mark certification (PG12023-145) for its manufacturing facility.
A standout in IPEC's diverse portfolio is the revolutionary oral care device, COMORAL. This cutting-edge product targets "periodontal pockets" between teeth and gums, combating harmful anaerobic bacteria with a precisely targeted water spray. Featuring the innovative 'WATERET' mouthpiece with 60 water streams, COMORAL provides 360° coverage, effectively cleaning all 28 teeth in just one minute.
CEO Seung Won Kang expressed pride to prospective partners, stating, "As a company with exceptional manufacturing capabilities, we are fully devoted to meeting your specific requirements and delivering the products and services you desire. Furthermore, with the introduction of our innovative oral care device, COMORAL, at this event, we are enthusiastic about connecting with potential partners to pioneer the market. We eagerly anticipate exploring new opportunities together."
Emphasizing their commitment to innovation and excellence, CEO Kang highlighted that their participation in the World Korean Business Convention signified a dedication to pioneering precision manufacturing and introducing groundbreaking products like COMORAL to the world.
IPEC's journey has been marked by continuous technological advancements and recognition, from ISO certifications to the prestigious 2020 CES Innovation Award. The company's participation in the 2023 World Korean Business Convention in LA was pivotal, providing a global platform to showcase technological prowess and explore new business horizons.
IPEC's transformative journey from a defense industry provider to a global leader in precision manufacturing and promising oral care technology underscores its unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence. Beyond meeting market demands, IPEC envisions anticipating and surpassing them, actively seeking collaborative partnerships for a future where its technology and products are not only recognized but embraced on a global scale.
About IPEC
IPEC specializes in precision manufacturing and cutting-edge electronic solutions, excelling in high-quality precision molds and parts since our establishment in 2000. Our expertise extends to military electronics, including control panels for the Korean Army, and groundbreaking oral care technology like COMORAL. Recognized at the 2023 World Korean Business Convention, IPEC is committed to global tech leadership and excellence in innovation.
About Seoul Metropolitan Government
Seoul, officially known as the Seoul Metropolitan Government, is the capital and largest metropolis of South Korea. It stands as the world's 16th largest city and forms the core of the Seoul Capital Area, which includes the adjacent Incheon metropolis and Gyeonggi province.
About Seoul Business Agency
The Seoul Business Agency (SBA) was founded with the aim of boosting the competitiveness of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) through industry development, expertise acquisition, efficient SME support, and the creation of a comprehensive support framework for these businesses.
