CETV Now! Leverages Hivestack Integration to Propel Programmatic Digital Out-of-Home Advertising into New Realms

CETV Now!'s strategic move empowers brands with real-time targeting and measurable impact across expansive DOOH inventories.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CETV Now!, an innovator in the digital marketing sphere, announces a new integration with Hivestack, the world’s leading independent programmatic digital out-of-home (DOOH) ad tech company. Through this partnership, CETV Now! will integrate its DOOH inventory via the Hivestack Supply Side Platform (SSP), creating new opportunities for advertisers looking to drive growth in key regions across the US.

From bustling airports, shopping malls, and roadside screens to dynamic urban panels, Hivestack powers programmatic DOOH advertising with innovative, award-winning technology. CETV Now!'s embrace of this platform underscores its commitment to innovation and superior customer-centric service.

"We're harnessing the power of Hivestack’s advanced technology to bolster our DOOH capabilities like never before," said Babak Motamedi, CEO of CETV Now! "This integration is pivotal, granting our clients the agility to connect with audiences through real-time bidding and hyper-targeted venues, delivered precisely where and when it matters most."

Hivestack's impressive reach, with over 540 billion monthly impressions across U.S. regions, provides an excellent foundation for CETV Now!'s customized advertising strategies. Trigger-based delivery systems available within the Hivestack platform empower CETV Now! to unfold campaigns by leveraging rich datasets and real-world triggers, ranging from audience behaviors to weather patterns, ensuring every ad resonates with its intended audience.

CETV Now!'s swift adoption of Hivestack’s cutting-edge resources is a testament to its vision of becoming a dominant force in national DOOH advertising. By streamlining the connection to countless media owners and exchanges, CETV Now! has positioned itself as the conduit for brands aiming to achieve ambitious marketing objectives with precision and verifiable results.

This announcement comes at a time when CETV Now! continues its swift ascent in the DOOH industry, now even more empowered with Hivestack’s sophisticated technologies. As businesses navigate the complexities of modern marketing, partnerships like this signify a leap forward—a promise of more impactful, informed, and intelligent advertising for the future.

For more information about CETV Now! and its new integration with Hivestack, please visit https://www.cetvnow.com/.

About CETV Now!: CETV Now! is an innovative digital marketing firm headquartered in Arizona, revolutionizing the commercial environment TV advertising landscape. With a reputation for delivering highly targeted strategies and premier video creation services, CETV Now! enables businesses of all scales to amplify their marketing efficacy, crafting unparalleled brand experiences for customers where they are most receptive. Now, as it joins forces with Hivestack, CETV Now! elevates its digital marketing solutions to new heights, promising a synergized, data-driven approach that speaks directly to contemporary consumer behaviors.

About Hivestack

Hivestack is the largest independent, global, full-stack marketing technology company, powering the buy and sell side of programmatic digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising. Hivestack was founded in 2017 with headquarters in Montreal, Canada and operates in 35+ countries across the globe. For more information, please visit hivestack.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook @hivestack.