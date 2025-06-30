SMUGGLER TO SCHOLAR: SCOTT SHEROUSE’S EPIC TALE “MIAMI OUTLAW: KID TO KINGPIN” ON BOOKSHELVES AND E-BOOK OUTLETS

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a searing examination of modern society’s thirst for drugs and the folly of the official drug war, MIAMI OUTLAW: KID TO KINGPIN mixes meticulous historical research, investigative reporting, and anthropological detail to illuminate the origins of a few young men’s quest for riches and their willingness to do almost anything to get them. In doing so Sherouse sets them within a landscape of South Florida’s other societal woes in the years just after Vietnam. The result is a tour de force of history and storytelling combined with a plaintive cry for understanding.

Sherouse’s prose does exactly what the best historical or anthropological writing does—it takes the familiar and shows us another side; it takes the unfamiliar and lets us see inside. His scope is omnivorous—Sherouse is dazzling in his research and due-diligence. This is a book about connections between people and culture, people and history, people and the transnational economy. Sherouse pulls together expanding threads of a vast story and what emerges is disquieting.

Part history, part true crime, part memoir, part mea

culpa; MIAMI OUTLAW: KID TO KINGPIN, weaves a spellbinding tale of avarice and deceit with a deeply personal inquiry into the slippery disposition of truth, betrayal, and human nature. It is an epic filled with a poignant sense of discovery in a coming of age tale gone awry: a true American tragedy.

As seen on ESPN’s 30 for 30 Documentary PIN KINGS. A gritty saga of crime, betrayal, and redemption, MIAMI OUTLAW: KID TO KINGPIN explores the rise and fall of drug kingpin Alex DeCubas - and the friend that introduced him to drug smuggling.

"There is a certain intimacy to knowing Alex. Much of who he is and what drove him - he kept locked away. Expressive and emotive, funny and very occasionally brutal, he is 100% dependable. We look at his formative years from my view as best childhood friend in the rapidly changing Miami of the 1960’s and 1970’s, and later in an expanding crimanal web that reached from South America to the Caribbean, up to the US Midwest.”

About the author

Rotary Foundation International, Ambassadorial Scholar in 1999. Scott received an MA in History and a PhD in comparative Sociology from Florida International University, and taught at Miami Dade College. He grew up in Miami, and is now a USMM SuperYacht Captain.

