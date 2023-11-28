ELLA'S FLATS® Launches New Spicy Flavor All Seed Cracker

Ella's Flats Spicy Flavor with Tuna Poke

Ella’s Flats All Seed Savory Crisp, one of the leading all seed crackers made with the simplest ingredients, just seeds and spices, launches new Spicy flavor

We’re thrilled to offer this new flavor for everyday snacking and meals with the promise of clean ingredients, exceptional taste and a surprisingly light and crunchy texture.” — Ellen Macks, Founder of Ella’s Flats

NAPLES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ella’s Flats All Seed Savory Crisp, one of the leading all seed crackers made with the simplest ingredients, just seeds and spices, has launched its new Spicy flavor in almost 500 Publix stores in Florida and hundreds of grocery and specialty food stores across the U.S.

The scrumptious Spicy flavor will spice up your day with just the right amount of red pepper and is a delicious all seed cracker that is a great source of fiber and protein. The crunchy crisps are a healthy breakfast, lunch, dinner, snack and low carb alternative to bread, toast, bagels, crackers, chips and croutons.

Ella’s Flats are Certified Gluten Free, Non-GMO Project Verified, nut free, keto, paleo, vegan and are a plant-based whole food crafted with only clean ingredients and without any grains, starches, sugars, oils, processed ingredients or preservatives. Also available in five other flavors including Everything, Sesame, Hemp, Caraway and Cumin.

“We’re thrilled to offer this new flavor for everyday snacking and meals with the promise of clean ingredients, exceptional taste and a surprisingly light and crunchy texture,” said Ellen Macks, Founder of Ella’s Flats. "I developed the recipes in 2017 after eating clean whole food ingredients since I was a young adult. I was craving satisfying food with real nutrition and without processed fillers. My Ella’s Flats use simple foods with just a few pure ingredients!"

Ella’s Flats are available in 4.8 ounce resealable bags and single serve snack packs perfect for healthy snacking on the go. Learn more at Ellasflats.com.

About ELLA'S FLATS®: Ella's Flats are one of the leading all seed crackers made with the simplest ingredients, just seeds and spices. Founded in 2017 by Ellen Macks, a mother and grandmother passionate about healthy and yummy food, the woman-owned and family operated business is headquartered in Naples, Fla. Ella's Flats are sold in over 2,000 grocery and specialty stores including Publix, Whole Foods Market, Safeway, Juice Press, Wegmans, Erewhon, Central Market, Gelson’s, Zabars, Lowe’s, Bristol Farms, Market of Choice, Metropolitan Market, Rosauer’s, Ridley’s, Fresh Market, Safeway, Pete’s Market, Food City and online at Amazon, Kroger.com, Ellasflats.com, and many more coming soon. Visit Ellasflats.com Follow on FB and Instagram @Ellasflats