Hylant announced today that it has once again ranked among Business Insurance's Best Places to Work in Insurance. This marks the 15th consecutive year that Hylant has appeared on the list.

“When we hire at Hylant, we look for a cultural fit as much as for expertise. We look for caring, honest, hard-working people who are enthusiastic about serving our clients and helping one another,” said Hylant CEO Bubba Berenzweig. “In turn, we work hard to create an environment where our employee family can flourish personally and professionally. It’s rewarding to receive this confirmation that our workforce appreciates our efforts.”

Best Places to Work in Insurance is presented annually by Business Insurance and Best Companies Group, which lists the agents, brokers, insurance companies and other providers with the highest levels of employee engagement and satisfaction.

Best Companies Group identifies the leading employers in the insurance industry by conducting a two-part assessment of each company. The first part is a questionnaire completed by the employer that gathers information about company policies, practices and demographics. The second part is a confidential employee survey that evaluates engagement, role satisfaction and work environment.

“Hylant has significantly expanded both its service offerings and geographic footprint in recent years,” said Hylant President Bill Pridgeon. “And though our workforce has nearly doubled in size in recent years, we have maintained our family-focused culture. I’m proud that we continue to provide the innovative benefits and programs our employees value and that they continue to recognize Hylant as one of the Best Places to Work in Insurance. “

To see the complete list of Business Insurance's Best Places to Work in Insurance firms, click here.



About Hylant

When founding his company in 1935, Edward P. Hylant made a promise to treat clients and employees like family—with honesty, respect and trust. Today, Hylant is among the largest privately held, full-service insurance brokerages in the U.S. The firm offers insurance, employee benefits and risk management consulting services for businesses and individuals to protect the people and things they care about most.