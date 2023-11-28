Easy Networks Unveils Innovative Air Purification Technology at the 2023 World Korean Business Convention
Pioneering Korean Company Sets Sights on U.S. Market Expansion with High-Capacity Air PurifiersANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a momentous stride toward global market exploration, Easy Networks Co. Ltd ("Easy Networks" or "the Company"), a pioneer in the short-term rental industry for 23 years, showcased its revolutionary air purification solutions at the 21st World Korean Business Convention held in Anaheim, California, from October 11-14, 2023.
The convention, which convened 29 promising Hi-Seoul Companies, supported by the Seoul Metropolitan Government in collaboration with the Seoul Business Agency, provided an ideal environment for networking and fostering business growth.
Easy Networks, renowned for its expertise in electronic product rentals and large air purifier manufacturing, has been actively operating in Japan, Thailand, France, and Hungary. The company's strategic move to enter the U.S. market aligns with its mission to extend the benefits of their high-quality air purifiers to American citizens. With a successful track record of product verification in South Korea and collaborations with various organizations, Easy Networks is poised to contribute to the health and well-being of the U.S. population.
The highlight of Easy Networks' presentation was the innovative Easy Networks Q series, a high-capacity air purifier designed for large-scale industrial spaces. Developed in collaboration with the Korea Institute of Construction Technology, these air purifiers utilize photocatalytic filters for sterilization, efficiently cleaning areas up to 1,122 square meters. The Q series stands out for its exceptional air purification capability, slim design, and jet nozzle diffuser, enabling the distribution of clean air over long distances.
Mr. Jacob Park, CEO of Easy Networks, expressed his enthusiasm about the potential impact of their air purifiers in the U.S. market, stating, "We believe our Q series has the capacity to redefine air purification in large spaces. As we enter the U.S. market, we welcome partnerships with local entities to contribute to the enhancement of indoor air quality."
CEO Jacob Park also emphasized that their participation in the World Korean Business Convention solidified their dedication to leveraging technology for sustainability. He expressed anticipation for contributing significantly to community well-being through their advanced air purification solutions in the U.S. market.
In a resounding call to strategic partners, Easy Networks underlines the vast growth opportunities within the burgeoning air purifier market, spurred by mounting concerns surrounding airborne diseases and urban air pollution. The company sets its sights on forging collaborations with international partners, aiming to propel the promotion and distribution of its innovative products, fostering mutual growth and heightened awareness in emerging markets.
Easy Networks' strategic engagement at the 2023 World Korean Business Convention signaled a significant milestone in its dynamic global expansion strategy. With an arsenal of groundbreaking air purification solutions, the company positioned itself as a pioneer in the realm of indoor air quality innovation, ready to exert a profound influence on the global stage.
The convention provided a platform for Easy Networks to underscore the immense growth potential within the air purifier market, fueled by escalating concerns surrounding airborne diseases and urban air pollution. By expressing a commitment to collaboration with international partners, the company seeks to not only expand its reach but also contribute to the collective well-being of communities across new markets.
As Easy Networks steps into the U.S. market, it looks forward to fostering impactful partnerships with local entities, thereby playing a pivotal role in elevating indoor air quality standards. CEO Jacob Park's enthusiastic statement encapsulates the company's vision, stating, "Our participation in the World Korean Business Convention signifies our commitment to leveraging technology for a healthier and cleaner environment. We eagerly anticipate forging meaningful partnerships in the U.S. and contributing to the well-being of communities through our cutting-edge air purification solutions."
Armed with innovation, dedication, and a vision for a sustainable future, Easy Networks is set to leave an indelible mark on the global landscape of indoor air quality, ushering in a new era of transformative solutions that prioritize the health and comfort of individuals and communities worldwide.
For further information, visit http://www.ecoverairclean.com/
About Easy Networks
Easy Networks, formerly known as Easy Rental, has been a leader in the short-term rental market for 23 years, providing rental services to businesses. The company operates its own brand, Easy Networks, and specializes in developing and manufacturing air quality management products such as customized air purifiers and filters for different spaces.
About Seoul Metropolitan Government
Seoul, officially known as the Seoul Metropolitan Government, is the capital and largest metropolis of South Korea. It stands as the world's 16th largest city and forms the core of the Seoul Capital Area, which includes the adjacent Incheon metropolis and Gyeonggi province.
About Seoul Business Agency
The Seoul Business Agency (SBA) was founded with the aim of boosting the competitiveness of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) through industry development, expertise acquisition, efficient SME support, and the creation of a comprehensive support framework for these businesses.
# # #
Jung H Moon
Kanact Ventures LLC
email us here