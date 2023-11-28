Presidential Candidate Rollan Roberts Meets with Red Notice Frm. International Arms Dealer Carlos Cardoen in Chile
Presidential Candidate Rollan Roberts Has Meeting with Interpol Red Notice Most Wanted Fmr. International Arms Dealer Carlos Cardoen in Chile, South America.
Presidential Candidate Rollan Roberts Meets With Interpol Red Notice Most Wanted Fmr. International Arms Dealer Carlos Cardoen in Chile, South America.
U.S. Presidential Candidate Rollan Roberts Meets with Interpol Red Notice Frm. International Arms Dealer Carlos Cardoen in Chile.
I am running for President to do right by American citizens and to do right by people and nations of the earth. It's never too late to start doing the right thing.”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Presidential Candidate Rollan Roberts announced today that he has met with notorious former international arms dealer Carlos Cardoen in Santa Cruz, Chile. Mr. Cardoen was a good friend of the United States in the 1980’s and his services as a respected international arms dealer and inventor of the cluster bomb, anti-tank buster missiles, and the armored civilian helicopter were significant advancements in armaments. He did not make a move or sell to any administration that was not at the request of or with permission by the U.S. government.
— Rollan Roberts II
And like so many that came before and since Mr. Cardoen, when the political winds shifted as Saddam Hussein invaded Kuwait in 1992, the United States had Interpol issue a Red Notice international arrest warrant on him allegedly as a scapegoat (and to eliminate him as competition for U.S. defense contractors who weren’t exactly developing cutting edge weapons). For the last 30 years, he has been a prisoner in his own native country of Chile.
Dr. Roberts spent time with Mr. Cardoen at his compound in Santa Cruz, Chile where he is highly honored and respected. Even with his significant continued success, Mr. Cardoen knows that “a good name is rather to be chosen than great riches."
After meeting with Mr. Cardoen in Chile, Dr. Roberts said, "I am running for President to do right by American citizens and to do right by people and nations of the earth. This is the single greatest action the President of the United States and leader of the free world can take to ensure the safety and security of every American citizen and interest around the world. It is not right for the United States to use, abandon, discard, and burn human assets when political winds shift, and we have left a trail of Carlos Cardoens in America and around the world. We must start doing right by people or it is your children and mine that bitter souls will exact revenge on to avenge their family’s honor. Decades of doing wrong by people and nations and the resulting bitterness and hatred festering in them, their children, and grandchildren is one of the greatest threats to our national security and individual safety. They hold grievances for things we know nothing about that the United States did to their forefathers that was expedient instead of what was right.”
Roberts continued, “When I first heard Mr. Cardoen’s story, it sounded eerily familiar to the firsthand situations I have seen carried out with American citizens and individuals in African nations. The United States has a history of using people to accomplish near-sighted objectives then burning them. If you do not do what is being demanded of you, they demonize and harass you to make life unbearable. If you do what they say, you are only safe as long as you are valuable to them then discarded. Carlos Cardoen is a face to this American corruption, and with me as President, I will right as many wrongs I possibly can. He did things at the request of and with approval from our government and then we hung him out to dry when we needed a scapegoat. We could have walked away from Carlos Cardoen after he did our bidding for years, but instead we came after him and made him one of the most wanted men in the world for 30 years. That’s just not right, and it is never too late to do the right thing."
Rollan Roberts is the President America needs and citizens of the world wants. His disposition, character, and multi-faceted domestic policy, economic growth, debt reduction, nuclear energy, foreign policy, and discerning moral compass of “America First but not America Only” is the hope of America and the world.
Interested media may contact press@RollanRoberts.com for interview requests.
Presidential Media Team
Rollan Roberts for President
+1 859-379-9810
press@RollanRoberts.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok