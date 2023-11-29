Tenchijin collaboration with Microsoft Azure: COMPASS AI on Azure, a generative AI-powered Q&A Function for space data.

Compass AI with ChatGTP Compass AI Image

Tenchijin developed the generative AI-powered Q&A function to leverage AI function with ChatGPT to retrieve space big data accumulated in Tenchijin COMPASS.

TOKYO, JAPAN, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tenchijin, an accredited space venture by JAXA led by CEO Yasuhito Sakuraba is pleased to announce the limited-time integration of COMPASS AI on Azure, an AI-powered feature utilizing Microsoft Azure, into their service Tenchijin COMPASS. This functionality enables the system to answer questions, primarily aimed at business applications. The service is freemium and will be available until March 31, 2024, with reference examples published on Tenchijin’s note platform.

Tenchijin COMPASS is a land evaluation service that utilizes various data, including Earth observation satellite big data for analysis, visualization, and data provisioning. It can be customized for various purposes, from agriculture to urban development, allowing users to find the most suitable land from a perspective that spans from space.

◾️COMPASS AI on Azure

COMPASS AI on Azure is an evolved version of COMPASS, which was temporarily released in August 2023. It leverages AI functionality using Microsoft’s Azure generative A.I from OpenAI Service ChatGPT to retrieve space big data accumulated in Tenchijin COMPASS. For example, if you ask : “What is the temperature at Tokyo Station today?” Compass AI can pinpoint temperature data from satellites. This feature is unique as it allows ChatGPT to access space big data that it hasn’t previously learned.

COMPASS AI on Azure is intended for business use. As an example, let’s consider how it could be utilized in a restaurant or cafe setting. Suppose an Italian restaurant in Shibuya Ward considering offering a daily menu. By asking questions like, “Please tell me the temperature hourly forecast for Shibuya tomorrow,” or “Please tell me the solar radiation hourly forecast for Shibuya tomorrow,” you can obtain temperature and solar radiation forecasts for the next day. Based on this data, you can ask :, “I actually run an Italian restaurant in Shibuya, and I’d like to offer a menu that suits the temperature and solar radiation for tomorrow. What menu items might sell well at different times of the day?” In response, COMPASS AI on Azure can provide menu suggestions, including menu names, and help generate ideas. By utilizing COMPASS AI on Azure, businesses can enhance sales/marketing strategies based on weather data.

◾️Tenchijin COMPASS

Tenchijin COMPASS has been used in various projects, including the Space Big Data Rice project, satellite-based site selection for campsites and fruit, and evaluating the similarity of multiple lands from a meteorological perspective.

When people think of satellite data, they often envision images captured from satellites. While satellite images are indeed a prominent form of satellite data, Tenchijin COMPASS can access various types of data from around the world, such as meteorological information like precipitation, terrain information represented by 3D maps, and surface temperature observed using infrared radiation. Furthermore, Tenchijin COMPASS allows users to overlay their own ground data and performance data, enabling comprehensive analysis. COMPASS AI was developed to explore new needs in Tenchijin COMPASS. It will continue to be used for future feature additions and the development of new services.

◾️Statements from Key Figures

Ms. Tomoko Mikami, Executive Officer and Head of Corporate Solutions Business Division and Digital Sales Business Division at Microsoft Japan, Ltd. says :

“Microsoft Japan warmly welcomes Tenchijin’s WebGIS service ‘Tenchijin COMPASS” operating on Azure. This innovative service provided by Tenchijin combines rich space big data and AI technology “COMPASS AI on Azure” to create new business opportunities and research prospects. We at Microsoft Japan look forward to collaborating with Tenchijin to help provide new value to society. We are confident that Azure will play a vital role in fostering further innovation and shaping the future of the business scene.”

Mr. Yasutoshi Momozoku, COO of Tenchijin Co., Ltd. says :

“With COMPASS AI on Azure, we have made remote sensing data retrieval as easy as having a conversation, allowing everyone to feel close to remote sensing data. Moreover, by combining remote sensing data with ChatGPT’s responses, we aim to provide new insights to our customers. We believe that we are removing the barriers to satellite remote sensing data, which traditionally required specialized knowledge, and contributing to further democratization.Tenchijin will continue to promote the business use of remote sensing data through the combination of Tenchijin COMPASS and Azure.”

◾️COMPASS AI on Azure Freemium version

・Language : Japanese, English

・Browser : Recommend Google Chrome, only PC

・Please access : https://www.ai.compass.tenchijin.co.jp/ and enter the below information

E-mail：dummy-user@test.co.jp

Password：Aka_akiga3Ao_akiGa3Ki_iga3

About Tenchijin Co., Ltd.

Company Name: Tenchijin Co., Ltd.

Address: Room 13, THE E.A.S.T. Nihonbashi 1-4-1, Nihonbashi 1-chome, Mitsui Building 5th Floor, Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Representative: Yasuhito Sakuraba, CEO

Business Activities: Land evaluation consulting using satellite data

Website URL: https://tenchijin.co.jp/