Quality and speed matter: Commissioner Jourová comes to Kyiv to discuss Ukraine’s anti-corruption efforts

On 27 November, Věra Jourová, Vice-President of the European Commission in charge of Values and Transparency, visited Kyiv to discuss initiatives proposed by Ukraine in view of EU accession, especially on anti-corruption.

In Kyiv, Jourová met Prime Minister Denis Smyhal, Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin, and the heads of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO). She also visited the Verkhovna Rada and met representatives of civil society organisations.

Discussions were concentrated around four priorities recommended by the European Commission to work on by March 2024: anti-corruption, de-oligarchisation, regulating lobbying, and minorities’ rights. “Quality and speed matter,” Věra Jourová posted on the X platform.

“Work remains, but impressed by all the steps taken by Ukraine amidst war and reassured on the commitment for remaining reforms,” Jourová wrote on X after meeting Denis Smyhal. “We keep working on making Russia pay for its crimes and will continue to support Ukraine.”

With Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin, the EU Commissioner discussed anti-corruption measures, the special tribunal for the crime of aggression, and possible use of revenues generated by immobilised Russian assets in compliance with EU and international law.

At the meeting with the NABU and SAPO chiefs, Jourová discussed the increased role of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, which aims to reduce the influence of oligarchs and regulate lobbying.

