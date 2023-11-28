EU and Ukraine outline plans for sustainable reconstruction at high-level conference in Vilnius

Today, a high-level conference on the green recovery in Ukraine, hosted by the European Commission, starts in Vilnius, Lithuania. It will last until 1 December.

Commissioner for Environment, Oceans and Fisheries, Virginijus Sinkevičius, will represent the Commission at the event. Commissioner for Climate Action Wopke Hoekstra and European Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth

Iliana Ivanova will participate in the conference via video messages.

The Conference aims to offer all key stakeholders a holistic approach to the green recovery and reconstruction of Ukraine.

The hybrid policy segment on 28-29 November focuses on policymakers and civil society, setting out the overall challenges and presenting the main policy support measures for the green reconstruction of Ukraine.

During this part of the conference, the first concrete results of the PHOENIX initiative, launched by European Commission President von der Leyen in February 2023, will be presented. The initiative aims to help Ukraine rebuild its cities in a high-quality, sustainable and inclusive way with the New European Bauhaus community.

The business segment from 30 November to 1 December 2023 will introduce specific, applicable solutions in green reconstruction, discuss systemic barriers to the deployment of a more circular and greener economy, and connect companies from the EU and Ukraine.

“I am here to show to Ukrainian political leaders and businesses that the EU is ready to support Ukraine to build back better with funding, with technical and legislative capacity,” said Commissioner Sinkevičius. “We want to help Ukraine recover from the devastating impact of the war and reconstruct in full harmony with sustainability principles.”

Find out more

Press release

Ukraine Green Recovery Conference