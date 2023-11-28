Submit Release
EU and Germany provide Moldovan consumer protection inspectors with body-worn cameras

On 27 November, the European Union and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development handed over new equipment to the State Inspectorate for Supervision of Non-Food Products and Consumer Protection.

The inspectors will receive 30 body-worn cameras, which they will be able to use in their work.

“The transferred equipment will ensure the digital development of the institution, increase the transparency of control and reduce the risk of corruption,” the European Union Delegation to Moldova said in a Facebook post. “It will also contribute to improving consumer protection, market surveillance and creating a more favourable business environment.”

