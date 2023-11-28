Submit Release
Ukraine: war-damaged school reopens in Izyum after EU-backed restoration

Another school has reopened in Ukraine following reconstruction works conducted with EU support. 

The ‘Brave to rebuild’ team, supported by the EU-funded ‘U-LEAD with Europe’ programme, managed the project to repair Lyceum No. 11 in Izyum.

“Of the ten schools in the city, five were completely destroyed, and another five suffered significant damage,” says a Facebook post by the EU Delegation to Ukraine. “Despite heavy losses and difficulties during the occupation, Izyum Lyceum No. 11 managed to survive and reopen its doors.”

The stairs to the basement and the classroom located there, where it is safe to study during an air raid, have been renovated. A new electrical system with sockets, switches, lights and ventilation system was also installed. The Lyceum also installed two bathrooms (toilets, sinks and boiler) and a new sewerage and water system. The entrance and the area in front of the lyceum have also been repaired.

In addition, a Ukrainian charitable foundation, SavED, will soon set up a digital learning centre called ‘Beehive’ in the renovated basement, where it will install equipment, furniture, appliances and provide educational literature. 

By December, 742 students, including 377 forced IDPs, will be able to study here safely and with modern technology.

