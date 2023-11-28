Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,534 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 450,886 in the last 365 days.

EU, Germany, France, and Georgia sign new multi-year reform commitment to support Georgia in green energy transition 

On 24 November, the state-owned banks KfW (Germany) and AFD (France), and the EU signed a declaration with the Georgian government for a multi-year reform programme called the ‘Green Transition for Georgia’.

The policy reform programme includes eleven reform areas that focus on green transition themes, ranging from renewable energy, green hydrogen, carbon pricing, smart mobility, pollution control and sustainable finance. 

The programme is designed as a policy-based lending mechanism where Georgia receives concessional budgetary funding in exchange for the successful implementation of EU policies it has committed to and which will increasingly bring the country into line with EU standards.

‘Green Transition for Georgia’ is the successor programme of the ‘Georgian Energy Sector Reform Programme’ that France through AFD, Germany through KfW and the EU have implemented together with the Georgian government between 2018 and 2023. 

Under the first programme, AFD and KfW invested €641 million, with EU support in the form of grants for technical assistance amounting to €8.5 million.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

EU, Germany, France, and Georgia sign new multi-year reform commitment to support Georgia in green energy transition 

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more