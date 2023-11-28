Awesomepia's XR Innovation BORA Debuts at World Korean Business Convention, Paving the Way for U.S. Market Expansion
Transforming Cultural Tourism: Awesomepia's XR Binoculars and MetaLive Platform Make Waves in the Global LandscapeANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Awesomepia Co. Ltd. ("Awesomepia" or "the Company"), a pioneer in the virtual space industry, showcased its groundbreaking XR binoculars and metaverse solutions at the 21st World Korean Business Convention held in Anaheim, California, from October 11-14, 2023.
In preparation for its U.S. market debut, Awesomepia strategically introduced the innovative XR telescope product BORA on the global stage of the convention. The event, which convened 29 promising Hi-Seoul Companies, backed by the Seoul Metropolitan Government in collaboration with the Seoul Business Agency, provided an ideal environment for networking and fostering business growth.
With an illustrious history since its establishment in March 2015, Awesomepia has been at the forefront of development projects, collaborating with major corporations like Lotte Group and Google.
Known for its XR telescope product BORA, designated a 'Venture Startup Innovation Procurement Product' since June 2023, Awesomepia specializes in AI, XR, and metaverse technologies applied in tourism. The company's core strengths lie in robotics, AI-based image recognition, and data-driven personalized services.
Awesomepia's 'Virtual Fusion Solution' combines real and virtual objects, bridging the gap between the physical and digital realms. This AI-based object recognition technology powers the 'Digital Viewer,' enhancing panoramic telescopes at observation decks and contributing to local business promotion and regional economic revitalization.
BORA, a revolutionary XR digital viewer, redefines the tourist experience. Offering Live, Clear, and XR modes, along with features like Heritage, 360° Images, Object Identification, and Multilingual Audio Guides, BORA provides versatility and engagement for diverse audiences.
MetaLive, Awesomepia's metaverse platform, creates a 3D virtual world centered around tourist destinations. Linked with BORA's video feed, it offers real-time experiences and hosts events like concerts and exhibitions. MetaLive aims to expand the scope of virtual space utilization, catering to foreign audiences interested in K-culture.
Awesomepia's participation in the World Korean Business Convention was a crucial step, as stated by CEO Min Mun-ho. It served as a platform to showcase BORA's diversity and shared Awesomepia's vision. The convention presented an opportunity for strategic partnerships, including B2B and B2G networking, with California's key institutions and local authorities.
CEO Munho Min emphasized Awesomepia's intent to explore partnerships and seek strategic investors for business expansion in the U.S. market. He stated, "To enter the U.S. market, we will explore partnerships through distribution agreements or joint ventures. We aim to expand Awesomepia's activities by seeking capital investors."
Awesomepia's debut at the World Korean Business Convention signified a bold step toward reshaping the cultural tourism paradigm in the U.S. The company, armed with its XR innovations, seeks to connect with potential partners, establish strategic alliances, and explore strategic investments. Awesomepia's journey continues to redefine how technology enhances cultural experiences globally.
MetaLive, Awesomepia's unique metaverse platform, integrates real-time video with the XR telescope BORA's feed. This allows users to experience tourist attractions, shop for games and local specialties, and connect with others in destination-specific communities. Generative AI, including ChatGPT 4.0, provides travel recommendations and facilitates information sharing.
Awesomepia strategically joined the convention in line with its global expansion goals. Utilizing its expertise gained in South Korea, the company systematically sought potential international partners. With a strategic focus on entering the U.S. market through collaborations with local governments and tourist destinations, Awesomepia actively sought investors to drive its business growth.
Awesomepia's spokesperson stated, "We have two primary objectives for the US market. First, we aim to connect with potential clients such as city government officials or management companies of high-rise building observatories in the United States to export BORA. Second, we intend to secure funding from investors."
Awesomepia's participation at the World Korean Business Convention signified a milestone in the company's journey to revolutionize cultural experiences through cutting-edge XR solutions. With a commitment to global expansion and a portfolio of innovative products, Awesomepia is actively shaping the future of tourism technology.
In a strategic move to introduce the diversity of BORA to the global market, with a special emphasis on the U.S., Awesomepia's presence at the 21st World Korean Business Convention showcased the company's visionary leadership, pioneering XR solutions, and unwavering dedication to cultural enrichment. Positioned to leave a lasting impact on the global tourism technology landscape, Awesomepia is on the forefront of redefining cultural experiences.
As the company engages in partnerships, seeks strategic investors, and continues to redefine cultural encounters, its participation in the convention represents a bold leap into the future of technology-driven tourism.
For further information, visit https://awesomepia.kr/?language=eng
About Awesomepia
Awesomepia specializes in cutting-edge XR solutions that redefine virtual experiences. Pioneering AI, XR, and metaverse technologies, the company's flagship product, BORA, revolutionizes tourism technology by seamlessly blending real and virtual worlds. With a focus on innovation and global impact, Awesomepia is at the forefront of reshaping the future of tech-driven cultural enrichment.
About Seoul Metropolitan Government
Seoul, officially known as the Seoul Metropolitan Government, is the capital and largest metropolis of South Korea. It stands as the world's 16th largest city and forms the core of the Seoul Capital Area, which includes the adjacent Incheon metropolis and Gyeonggi province.
About Seoul Business Agency
The Seoul Business Agency (SBA) was founded with the aim of boosting the competitiveness of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) through industry development, expertise acquisition, efficient SME support, and the creation of a comprehensive support framework for these businesses.
